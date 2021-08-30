Penn State Nittany Lions football won't release public depth chart in 2021

Those questions won't be answered until Penn State football takes the field on Saturday against Wisconsin.

That means that Penn State football fans won't have any firm answers as to who has emerged victorious from the various position battles taking place in practice this spring and summer.

Penn State Nittany Lions football announced Monday that it will not release a public depth chart during the 2021 season as it has done in seasons prior.

There are several remaining questions as to how the Nittany Lions will line up when their season begins later this week.

A notable question remains at safety, where Penn State knows its starter beside Jaquan Brisker, but James Franklin declined to name him publicly when asked last Wednesday.

Similarly, the competition to start at guard remains ongoing for the Nittany Lions. It also has not been publicly announced who might get the majority of the reps as a third wide receiver.

There are also questions to answer at running back, where Penn State must sort things out between five talented backs with top-level experience.

The transfer portal additions of Johnny Dixon and AJ Lytton could make things interesting at cornerback. Additionally, we don't know who the No. 2 quarterback is behind starter Sean Clifford.

We'll also be guessing as to which young players might have positioned themselves to break into the rotation this offseason.

Kickoff between Penn State football and Wisconsin is scheduled for noon on Saturday, as the Nittany Lions begin their season on the road against Big Ten opposition for the second consecutive year.