Nitt Clips: Watch James Franklin's Complete Video Conference
Watch his complete Wednesday video conference here
Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media Wednesday to discuss a variety of subjects following the Big Ten's decision to cancel the fall 2020 season. See what he had to say about that, how it impacts recruiting and what he thinks about potentially playing a season in the winter or spring of 2021.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook