With the high school season all but finished, Rivals released its updated Rivals250 for the Class of 2020 Wednesday.

Just like the previous update, which took place in August, Penn State has seven committed prospects within the top 250. Linebacker Curtis Jacobs, from Baltimore, remains the only prospect within the Rivals100. He moved up seven spots to No. 77 overall.

Two future Nittany Lion wide receivers appear for the first time. Parker Washington, from Richmond, Texas, jumped all the way to No. 165. Washington has steadily been on the rise throughout 2019. After starting out as a three-star, he jumped to a four-star in the beginning of the summer. Now, he’s well within the Rivals250 and is actually Penn State’s second-highest ranked prospect overall.

Norfolk, Va., native KeAndre Lambert has also joined the Rivals250 at No. 246 overall. Just like Washington, Lambert started as a three-star but was promoted to four-stars following a strong spring at multiple camps.

The four other Nittany Lions that made the list include running back Caziah Holmes, who moved down eight spots to No. 164, defensive tackle Cole Brevard, who moved down 14 spots to No. 220, and two offensive lineman: Golden Achumba and Jimmy Christ. Achumba moved down 15 spots to No. 226, while Christ moved up one spot to No. 248.

However, there were two future Nittany Lions that dropped outside of the 250, as defensive tackle Coziah Izzard and safety Enzo Jennings are now no longer in the top 250. Both still hold a 5.8 four-star rating.

Penn State's Class of 2020 currently sits at No. 14 overall in the 2020 Rivals Team Rankings. Following the national high school all-star games at the end of December and early January, the rankings will be updated one last time before National Signing Day in February.

Check out Penn State's complete Class of 2020 commitment list here!





