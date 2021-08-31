Penn State Nittany Lions football to run rotation at left guard in Week One
Penn State Nittany Lions football will employ a two-man rotation at left guard to begin the season, head coach James Franklin announced on Tuesday.
Anthony Whigan and Eric Wilson will both play for Penn State football when the Nittany Lions travel to Wisconsin to take on the Badgers in Week One, Franklin said.
Both players came into the program later than usual, with Whigan arriving from Lackawanna College as a junior college transfer ahead of the 2019 season.
Whigan played primarily on special teams last season, and has been making big strides this spring, according to his teammate on the offensive line, Rasheed Walker.
"His transition has been crazy," Walker said. "He came here as a tackle, [offensive line coach Phil Trautwein] moved him to guard. Since he moved to guard his body started to take off, his technique's gotten better."
Wilson's adjustment has been much quicker — out of necessity.
He arrived this May from Harvard, where he was considered one of the best offensive linemen in the Ivy League.
He did not play competitive football last season after the Ivy League canceled its 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he has transitioned well to this level.
"It's really a combination of a great situation to come into, great coaches, and a great team feeling that I've heard about a lot," Wilson said earlier this summer.
"We can be great. I really, really see that especially with Coach Traut's help as a technician, in Coach [Mike] Yurcich's offense, I think we could really thrive."
