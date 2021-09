Penn State Nittany Lions football roster by state

Penn State Nittany Lions football will enter the 2021 season with a roster of players who played their high school football in 19 different states, as well as Washington DC, Germany and Canada.

From Davon Townley in Minnesota to Parker Washington in Texas, Penn State football's coaching staff has pulled talent from a variety of places.

Yet, Penn State's backyard continues to provide the most talent, with 45 Penn State football players coming from the state of Pennsylvania.

Maryland follows with 18, then comes Virginia with nine and New Jersey with eight.

NOTE: This list is based on where Penn State football players played their high school football, not their hometown. A handful of Canadian players who played high school football in the United States will be listed under the location of that high school. Noah Cain, who is from Louisiana but played his high school football at IMG Academy in Florida, will be listed under Florida, and so on. The list also includes walk-ons.