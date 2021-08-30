Penn State Nittany Lions football reveals 2021 captains

Penn State Nittany Lions football has named its six captains ahead of the 2021 season. Sean Clifford, Jaquan Brisker, Rasheed Walker, Jonathan Sutherland, Jordan Stout and PJ Mustipher will captain the Nittany Lions through the season ahead. RELATED: Penn State Nittany Lions football won't release depth chart in 2021

Clifford is entering his third season as Penn State football's starting quarterback and has long been lauded for his leadership abilities by his teammates and Penn State's coaching staff. Joining him on the offensive side of the ball is Walker, one of the most talented offensive tackles in college football and a player you can find in the first round in some early mock drafts.

Rasheed Walker will be one of six captains for Penn State Nittany Lions football this season