Penn State Nittany Lions football reveals 2021 captains
Penn State Nittany Lions football has named its six captains ahead of the 2021 season.
Sean Clifford, Jaquan Brisker, Rasheed Walker, Jonathan Sutherland, Jordan Stout and PJ Mustipher will captain the Nittany Lions through the season ahead.
Clifford is entering his third season as Penn State football's starting quarterback and has long been lauded for his leadership abilities by his teammates and Penn State's coaching staff.
Joining him on the offensive side of the ball is Walker, one of the most talented offensive tackles in college football and a player you can find in the first round in some early mock drafts.
On defense, Mustipher, a defensive tackle, will be a key presence, as he looks to help several new faces come together along the defensive front.
At safety, Brisker will lead Penn State's secondary, after electing to return for another season in Happy Valley. He has garnered preseason All-American recognition from several outlets.
Another safety, Jonathan Sutherland, has long been a key leader for the Nittany Lions on special teams. Kicker and punter Jordan Stout will join him among the leaders for that unit.
