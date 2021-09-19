Penn State Nittany Lions football opens as hefty favorite against Villanova

The Nittany Lions opened as a 29-point favorite over the Wildcats, but that line has since moved to 29.5, according to The Action Network.

Penn State Nittany Lions football will be a hefty favorite with the oddsmakers when it takes the field against Villanova on Saturday at noon.

The Nittany Lions have three impressive wins under their belts to start the 2021 college football season.

Penn State went on the road to claim a win over a ranked Wisconsin team, 16-10, to begin 2021. The Nittany Lions followed that up by coasting to victory against the defending MAC champions Ball State, 44-13.

With SEC competition in town for the annual White Out game, Penn State dispatched another ranked foe in Auburn, 28-20.

The Nittany Lions have also begun the season 3-0 against the spread, winning as an underdog against the Badgers, covering the 22.5-point margin against Ball State and covering the 6.5-point spread against the Tigers.

Villanova plays its college football in the FCS, but has also gotten off to a hot start to begin 2021.

The Wildcats blew out Lehigh 47-3 to start the season, then clobbered Bucknell 55-3, before claiming a 34-27 win over Richmond on Saturday.

The game is set to kick off at 12 p.m. eastern and will air on the Big Ten Network.