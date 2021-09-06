Penn State Nittany Lions football: Jordan Stout claims weekly Big Ten award

Despite some miscues in the kicking game, Stout was absolutely crucial to Penn State's win with his contributions as a punter.

Penn State Nittany Lions football kicker/punter Jordan Stout is the Big Ten special teams player of the week.

Stout punted seven times for the Nittany Lions, with five of those traveling more than 50 yards — including one punt of 76 yards.

His average for the day was 53.9 yards, which helped the Nittany Lions offset some early offensive difficulties.

Wisconsin's average starting field position was its own 27-yard line, while Penn State's average field position was its own 26, despite some very difficult drives in the first half, when the Nittany Lions achieved just one first down.

Overall, Stout's kicks gave the Penn State defense the platform it needed to keep the Badgers scoreless in the first half and five the offense a chance to wake up.