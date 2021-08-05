Penn State Nittany Lions football cracks top-20 in CBS, ESPN power rankings

Penn State Nittany Lions football made an appearance in two recently released Power Rankings by major media networks. Penn State is coming off a 2020 season in which it went 4-5 — its worst campaign since 2004, when the Nittany Lions posted a 4-7 record. It snapped a streak of 15 consecutive winning seasons for the program. Still, the Nittany Lions claimed a spot in the top-20 of the power rankings released by both ESPN.com and CBS Sports this week. Let's take a look at the full rankings, below:

Penn State Nittany Lions football made an appearance in the top-20 of ESPN and CBS Power Rankings.

ESPN's College Football Power Rankings Top-25

1. Alabama 2. Oklahoma 3. Clemson 4. Georgia 5. Ohio State 6. Texas A&M 7. Iowa State 8. Oregon 9. Notre Dame 10. North Carolina 11. Cincinnati 12. Florida 13. USC 14. LSU 15. Miami 16. Wisconsin 17. Indiana 18. Iowa 19. Washington 20. Penn State 21. Texas 22. Coastal Carolina 23. Louisiana 24. Ole Miss 25. Arizona State

Penn State comes in at No. 20 in ESPN's rankings, which serves as a pretty significant departure from the ratings produced by the network's Football Power Index formula, which has the Nittany Lions as the No. 13 team in the country. The ESPN Power rankings include five Big Ten teams, with the Nittany Lions being the lowest-ranked out of those five. The four other teams in the rankings all appear on Penn State's schedule in 2021, despite two of them playing in the Big Ten West. Ohio State is the highest-ranked Big Ten team at No. 5, with Wisconsin following at No. 16, Indiana at No. 17 and Iowa at No. 18. RELATED: 30 thoughts before the Penn State football season begins

CBS Sports Rankings Top-25

1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Oklahoma 4. Ohio State 5. Georgia 6. Iowa State 7. Texas A&M 8. North Carolina 9. Oregon 10. Notre Dame 11. Cincinnati 12. Florida 13. Wisconsin 14. LSU 15. Miami 16. USC 17. Penn State 18. Iowa 19. Texas 20. Washington 21. Indiana 22. Utah 23. Ole Miss 24. Arizona State 25. Louisiana