For the third time in the past four seasons, Penn State is among the nation's best in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Released early Tuesday morning, following LSU's 42-25 win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship game, the Nittany Lions finished ninth overall in the poll. Penn State was one of three Big Ten teams that made the top-10. Ohio State finished third, while Minnesota finished 10th.

Three other Big Ten programs also finished in the AP Top 25. Wisconsin just missed the top-10 at No. 11 overall, while Iowa finished 15th and Michigan finished 18th.

This is the first time that Penn State has had three top-10 finishes in four seasons since 1993-96. The Nittany Lions also reached 11 wins with a 53-39 win over Memphis in the Cotton Bowl.

Outside of the Big Ten, there were no surprises at the top of the poll, as LSU finished No. 1 and Clemson finished No. 2. Georgia finished fourth following a 26-14 win over Baylor in the Sugar Bowl, while Oregon rounded out the top five with a 28-27 win over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl. Florida (No. 6), Oklahoma (No. 7) and Alabama (No. 8) were the other three teams inside the top-10.

Below is the final AP Top 25 poll for the 2019-2020 season.