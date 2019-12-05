News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-05 13:47:52 -0600') }} football Edit

Player Evaluations: WR Parker Washington

Thomas Frank Carr
Blue White Illustrated

The Penn State coaching staff is set to extend its streak of high-level recruiting at the receiver position with the addition of four-star Texas native Parker Washington. Size is the most valued, b...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}