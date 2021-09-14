Penn State NFL roundup: Godwin & Nassib come up big, rookies make debuts
Chris Godwin shrugged off Dallas Cowboys cornerback — and Michigan alumnus — Jourdan Lewis near the sideline, turned and snagged a perfect, back-shoulder pass by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
The former Penn State standout then scampered out of bounds at the Cowboys’ 20-yard line with less than 20 seconds on the clock, and the Bucs trailing by one point. His reception set up the game-winning field goal by Ryan Succop moments later, as the defending Super Bowl champs moved to 1-0 on the season.
The play had Cowboys fans all over social media screaming for offensive pass interference, but Godwin wasn’t buying it in the moment. .
“No, no, no,” he told reporters afterward. “Never worry about offensive pass interference. Just try to go out there and make a play.
“I think it was a little hand-fighting on both parts. He had some good coverage, it was a great pass and I tried to make a play for my team.”
There was a redemption arc about this for Godwin, too.
On Tampa Bay’s previous drive, Godwin had fumbled inside Dallas’ 5-yard line, giving the Cowboys the opportunity to drive down the field and kick what looked like the game-winning field goal.
But Godwin got his chance to right the wrong, and he didn’t miss it.
“I’m grateful I had the opportunity to redeem myself,” he said.
Overall, Godwin finished with nine receptions, 105 yards and a touchdown — an excellent start to his fifth season in the league.
Carl Nassib, DE, Las Vegas Raiders
Nassib also produced a huge moment in a win for his team, sacking Lamar Jackson and forcing a fumble in overtime that led to the Raiders game winning touchdown in a 33-27 win over Baltimore.
Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints
Johnson, a former Nittany Lion who finished out his collegiate career at Oregon, transitioned from receiver to tight end this offseason and the change paid immediate dividends. Johnson caught two touchdown passes — the first and second of his career — from Jameis Winston in Week One action as the Saints rolled the Packers.
Odafe Oweh, DE, Baltimore Ravens
Oweh made the most of his rookie debut, sacking Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in a loss on Monday Night Football.
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
Freiermuth’s name appeared in the box score following his NFL debut against the Buffalo Bills, in which he hauled in one pass for 24 yards. But it’s clear he has the inside track to more impact for the Steelers, playing more than half of their snaps on offense to lead all of their tight end options.
Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
Barkley returned from his torn ACL in Week One against the Denver Broncos despite some questions throughout the offseason about whether he’d be ready. Barkley managed only 27 yards from scrimmage playing just below half of New York’s total snaps on offense as he works his way back up to game speed.
Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Sanders was involved on the ground and through the air for the Eagles in their victory over the Falcons, carrying the ball 15 times for 74 yards and adding four receptions for 39 yards.
Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys
Parsons started for Dallas in his rookie debut against Tampa Bay, finishing the game with seven tackles.
Robbie Gould, K, San Francisco 49ers
Gould began his 17th season in the league by connecting on two of his three field goal attempts against the Lions — including one from 52 yards — and knocking through all five of his extra points.
Austin Johnson, DT, New York Giants
Johnson posted one of the standout defensive performances by a Nittany Lion this week, recording a sack and five tackles in a loss to the Broncos.
Amani Oruwariye, CB, Detroit Lions
Oruwariye made one tackle in Detroit’s loss to San Francisco. He could step into a more important role for the Lions following an achilles injury to Jeff Odukah.
Chris Hogan, WR, New Orleans Saints
The Penn State lacrosse alum is still getting it done in the NFL after a brief hiatus, bringing in one catch for 10 yards against the Packers.
Adrian Amos, S, Green Bay Packers
Amos was the leading tackler with nine for Green Bay’s defense in an otherwise difficult showing for the Packers, in which they surrendered 38 points.
Blake Gillikin, P, New Orleans Saints
Gillikin wasn’t asked to do much in his regular-season debut thanks to a great day on offense for the Saints, but he delivered when he got the chance, punting twice for a 51.5-yard average.
Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears
Robinson II caught six passes for 35 yards in a loss to the Rams.
Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Carolina Panthers
Gross-Matos contributed two tackles, including one tackle-for-loss, in Carolina’s Week One win over the Jets.
Connor McGovern, OL, Dallas Cowboys
McGovern got the start at guard for the Cowboys in their Thursday night loss to the Buccaneers.
KJ Hamler, WR, Denver Broncos
Hamler caught three of his four targets for 41 yards in a Broncos win over the Giants.
Jason Cabinda, FB, Detroit Lions
Cabinda filled his usual role at fullback for the Lions in their loss to San Francisco, but did not compile any yardage.
Jesse James, TE, Chicago Bears
James played nine snaps and did not make a reception in Chicago’s Week One loss to the Rams.
DaQuan Jones, DT, Carolina Panthers
Jones made two tackles against the Jets in an opening week win.
Nick Scott, S, Los Angeles Rams
Scott made one tackle in the Rams’ victory over the Bears on Sunday Night Football.
Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins
Gesicki started for the Dolphins in their opening week win over the Patriots, but was held without a reception.
Cam Brown, LB, New York Giants
Brown did not record a tackle in New York’s loss to Denver.
Marcus Allen, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Allen did not register a tackle in Pittsburgh’s Week One win over the Bills.
Kevin Givens, DT, San Francisco 49ers
Givens contributed one tackle to the 49ers’ victory over the Lions in Week One.
Donovan Smith, OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Smith started for the Bucs in their victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.
Troy Apke, S, Washington Football Team
Apke did not make a tackle in Washington’s loss to the Chargers.
