Expectations will accompany Penn State into a second consecutive season, as the Nittany Lions were ranked No. 16 in the preseason USCHO poll.

It's the second time in program history that the Nittany Lions will enter a season ranked after beginning the year at No. 10 a season ago.

Four other teams in a loaded Big Ten begin the season in the top-20. Notre Dame, Ohio State and Michigan came in at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Each of those schools garnered a first-place vote after reaching the Frozen Four a year ago.

Minnesota rounds out the Big Ten's presence in the poll at No. 13.

Penn State will play at least 12 games against currently ranked teams, including a season-opening series with No. 17 Clarkson at Pegula Ice Arena.

The Nittany Lions' nonconference schedule also includes two games with No. 14 Princeton.