Penn State men's basketball signs transfer forward

White will have one year of eligibility remaining after playing four seasons at Canisius.

Penn State men's basketball announced a transfer addition on Friday, in the form of 6-foot-8 forward Jalanni White .

White started all 11 games for the Golden Eagles last season, but only played an average of 14.3 minutes per game.

He averaged 3.7 points per game last season, but had 7 points per game the season before that, and 5.9 points per game as a sophomore in 2018-19.

White shot 50.5 percent from the field over the course of his four seasons in New Haven.

Last season, White compiled 2.6 rebounds per game and 1.4 assists per game.

"We are delighted that Jalanni decided to join our family," new Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry said. "He is an experienced player who will fit in nicely with our current group. His toughness, skill, length and athleticism will help us become a better team on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor."

White is the fifth transfer addition for Penn State this offseason, joining Jalen Pickett, Greg Lee, Jevonnie Scott and Jaheam Cornwall.

He now gives the Nittany Lions 11 scholarship players on their roster.