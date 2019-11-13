Penn State men’s basketball will travel to Georgetown Thursday evening to face the Hoyas in an early season test for the Nittany Lions. But first, Wednesday marked the bolstering of Penn State’s roster for the future. Announced Wednesday afternoon, the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period, head coach Patrick Chambers and the Nittany Lions welcomed prospects Caleb Dorsey, D.J. Gordon, Dallion Johnson, and Valdir Manuel, as each signed their national letters of intent. "We're excited about this class for so many reasons. We’ve got a group of young men joining our Penn State family with their individual talents and skills who will be part of a something bigger than themselves," Patrick Chambers said via press release. “The outstanding efforts of our staff brought this class together and our program will benefit from the versatility and balance coming in."

D.J. Gordon is Penn State's highest ranked recruit in its newly signed Class of 2020. (https://rivals.com)

With the signings, Penn State brought in a variety of positions including center, power forward, small forward and shooting guard. Each prospect is rated as a three-star by Rivals.com, the highest nationally ranked being Gordon at No. 145 nationally for the Class of 2020, while junior college prospect Manuel comes in as the No. 17-ranked center in the class. Described as the No. 2-ranked prospect in Pennsylvania for the class, Gordon is coming off a junior season in which he averaged 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists.



"DJ is a high-level player whose versatility makes him someone I expect to do a little of everything for us," Chambers said. "His athleticism and speed make him an excellent defender, which allows him to get out in transition and attack the rim – and that is where he is at his best." Manuel, meanwhile, produced a freshman year at Harcum College in which he scored 14.5 points and grabbed 10.5 rebounds per game. Prior to his enrollment at Harcum, Manuel verbally committed to play for Seton Hall, then St. John’s before eventually landing at the juco level. Manuel will have two years of eligibility remaining upon his Penn State arrival in the spring of 2020.

"Valdir is going to thrive in the Big Ten with his talent and physical abilities," Chambers said. "He creates a mismatch no matter who is guarding him and has the skillset to play both inside and on the perimeter." Summer verbal commitments each, Johnson and Dorsey come from the prep school ranks at Phillips Academy and the Hill School, respectively. A shooter through and through, Johnson is now listed at 6-foot-3, 175 pounds and is coming off a 1,000-point season in which he was named the Eagle-Tribune Player of the Year. "Dallion is an elite shooter and has exceptional court vision and leadership qualities," Chambers remarked. "He is used to competing at a highest level and has the ability to make everyone around him better."

Wrapping up the class, Dorsey competes with Team Durant on the AAU circuit and averaged 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds during the summer tournament schedule. "Caleb is a skilled forward who has a high basketball I.Q. and plays hard at all times," said Chambers. "He can shoot 3-pointers, get inside and he has the talent to score and stretch the floor." According to Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Corey Evans, Chambers and his staff added a better-than-advertised piece in the process this summer.