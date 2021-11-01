Penn State / Maryland kickoff all set for 3:30 this weekend

Penn State may have lost three-straight games but the Nittany Lions will have to regroup fast as they prepare for the Maryland Terrapins next weekend on the road in College Park. On Saturday night shortly after the Nittany Lions 33-24 loss to Ohio State, it was announced their matchup next weekend against Maryland will be a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on FS1. Maryland's Sports Information Director, Dustin Semonavick made the announcement on Twitter.

The Nittany Lions will enter the game 5-3 and are now ranked No. 22 after their loss to Ohio State last weekend. Maryland, like Penn State, also enters the game with a 5-3 record on the season after finally getting back into the win column on Saturday in a 38-35 win over Indiana.

The Terrapins got off to a strong start this season, getting out to a 4-0 record including a 30-24 win over West Virginia to start the season. October, however, was unkind for Mike Locksley's program as they lost three straight games including back-to-back losses to Iowa and Ohio State by a combined score of 117-31.

Penn State, of course, will be looking for revenge against Maryland after suffering a shocking 35-19 loss last season at home which saw the Nittany Lions trailing 35-7 entering the fourth quarter. In that game, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa carved up the Nittany Lions secondary for 282-yards and three touchdowns while wide receiver Rakim Jarrett had a breakout performance of five catches for 144-yards and two touchdowns.

All time, the Nittany Lions are 40-1-3 against the Terrapins and are 5-2 against them under James Franklin. On the road in College Park, the Nittany Lions are 14-1 all time, with their last loss coming in 1961.