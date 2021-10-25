Penn State-Maryland kick time announcement pushed back to Saturday

A kickoff time and television channel designation for the Penn State-Maryland game on Nov. 6 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium will not be announced until this coming Saturday.

The Big Ten and it’s television partners assigned only two games with times for that weekend. Illinois-Minnesota is set for Noon ET on ESPN2 while Wisconsin’s trip to Rutgers will start at 3:30 pm on BTN.

Head coach James Franklin's Nittany Lions are mired in a two-game losing streak ahead of Saturday's trip to Ohio State, while Mike Locksley's Terps have dropped three in a row, as they sit at 4-3 and have recently lost to Iowa, Ohio State, and Minnesota by a combined 151-47 margin. The Terps host Indiana for Homecoming this weekend before the Lions come to College Park.