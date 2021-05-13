When Mason Robinson scans Penn State's roster, he finds plenty of familiar names.

Robinson, a Class of 2023 defensive end from Owings Mills, Maryland, is yet another exciting prospect at McDonogh School, where the Nittany Lions have had a strong recruiting presence in recent years. On this season's Penn State team alone, Curtis Jacobs, Dvon Ellies, PJ Mustipher and Will Knutsson all played their high school football at McDonogh.

National Recruiting Coordinator Kenny Sanders, who just returned to Penn State in February, is also a McDonogh alumnus, and he's been Robinson's main contact so far, he said.

"We have a tight bond because we're from the same place, the same area," Robinson said. "Me and him are really tight."



