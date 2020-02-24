John Harrar refused to take a fatalistic approach to Penn State’s recent two-game slide. Dropping a 68-60 decision to Indiana at Assembly Hall on Sunday afternoon, the Nittany Lions bookended a program-record eight-game winning streak against Big Ten competition with another losing streak. First sinking the Nittany Lions to 2-4 in the conference with losses at Rutgers, to Wisconsin, and back on the road at Minnesota in January, the most recent slide now includes a home loss to Illinois last Tuesday and this weekend’s loss to the Hoosiers. But, according to Harrar, those setbacks can and must be used to spur on growth. “We lost these two games. Good. I'm glad because now we can learn from these two games. We lost those three games. Good. I'm glad we lost those three games because that started our win streak,” Harrar said. “It's just always about changing your perspective on looking at it. How can you grow? How can you watch the film and grow from those games that you lost?” According to head coach Patrick Chambers, the answers don’t appear to be especially complicated. Meeting with the media Monday afternoon for the program’s weekly press conference, Chambers lauded his team’s competitive spirit in fighting back from a 38-19 first-half deficit in Bloomington. Able to respond with a 30-5 run that spanned the two halves, the Nittany Lions eventually took a 48-42 lead before ultimately succumbing to Indiana’s game-winning plays down the stretch.

Pleased with his team’s character, that didn’t prevent Chambers from identifying the turnovers, allowed offensive rebounds, missed free throws, missed layups and other mishaps that sunk Penn State’s chances at an 11th Big Ten win.

Largely identifying those issues on the offensive end, describing his Nittany Lions’ defense and rebounding as “fantastic” in the second half at Indiana, back-to-back performances of just 56 and 60 points in losses to the Illini and Hoosiers, respectively, have Chambers again keying in on point production. “I think on (the defensive) side of the floor we're giving ourselves a chance. And that's all I can ask for,” he said. “We just got to get the offense... going again, sharing the ball. “It's not about the cuts, because the cuts worked. Two weeks ago, they were fine. You know, we got open shots and we got ourselves to the free-throw line and we were getting assists. So we just gotta make sure we continue to trust one another, continue to share the basketball.” That problem has been especially present in Penn State’s production from beyond-the-arc in each of the past two games. Still playing without sophomore and the team’s second-leading scorer this season, Myreon Jones, for the fifth-straight game, Chambers reiterated the guard’s status as still being “day-to-day.” But in that absence, the Nittany Lions shot just 4 of 19 from deep against the Illini and just 2 of 14 in the loss on Sunday.