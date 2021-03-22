"It's a culture right now, because everyone's pissed off at what happened in 2020, and everyone wants to do better, and everyone wants to have more. The only way to do that is to change things, and ramp things up."

"It's just foot on the gas," Penn State kicker Jake Pinegar said. "It's foot on the gas all the time. It's been like that for me, and I feel like it's been like that for the team immensely this whole winter, and it's going to carry into the spring.

It was there as a reminder that the Nittany Lions weren't good enough last season, meant to fuel a response as they prepare to start fresh in 2021.

Anyone entering Penn State's weight room inside the Lasch Building this winter could expect an unpleasant greeting from the white board, which read "0-5," referencing the Nittany Lions' winless start to the 2020 season.





Change has been a theme for the Nittany Lions this offseason, with a one-time NCAA transfer waiver making it easier for players to come and go without missing time. There's three new faces on Penn State's coaching staff, too, including a new offensive coordinator in Mike Yurcich.

But the changes Pinegar and the rest of the Nittany Lions are focused on are changes of habit, small tweaks that can ensure they don't feel the disappointment of last season again.

"It's the little things," tight end Brenton Strange said. "I think some of the guys just missed out on the little things last year. It's the little details that really matter, and I think that's what we aren't going to miss out on this year and I think that's what's going to make a difference."

Pinegar's preparation for the season has incorporated more of those little things.

He wasn't pleased with his performance last season, making just 9 out of 13 kicks after failing to convert on just 1 of his 12 attempts the season before.

He's come into spring practice in better physical condition than he usually would, and with a willingness to take his preparation more seriously.

"Last year made me realize how much more serious things need to be taken, for me at least," Pinegar said. "How much better I need to be in the weight room, every workout, every practice. That's just been a huge emphasis every offseason, just trying to maximize every workout we have, every running session we have."

There's a sense of intense focus within the Penn State camp, too, offensive lineman Mike Miranda said, when asked about the team's attitude.

"We know that we can control who we are and what we become as a team," he said. "Right now we keep that in mind, but we're just focused on the process right now and the work that we do every single day. We're not necessarily focused on the results. We're not emotionally attached to what the results may be."

The reminder on the white board may not be around forever, but last season's impact on this season's preparations are profound.

"As someone that hates to lose, that's definitely a motivator," Strange said.