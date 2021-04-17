BlueWhiteIllustrated - Penn State legacy on campus Saturday

A four-star prospect, Brubaker earned an offer from the Nittany Lions back in February. Despite the fact that his father, Jeff, played for Joe Paterno's 1986 national championship team, Ryan informed Blue White Illustrated back in March that he's never actually attended a regular season game in Beaver Stadium. He has been to a few spring games, but overall, his familiarity with campus is still fairly low.

Penn State legacy prospect Ryan Brubaker and his family are on campus this afternoon to tour campus.

A member of the Rivals250, Brubaker is up to 33 scholarship offers now. The latest came from Stanford back on Thursday, while Florida also extended an offer the week prior. Brubaker has three official visits set for June, the first of which will be to Penn State, June 4-5. He'll then go South Carolina, June 11-13, followed by Tennessee, June 18-20.

