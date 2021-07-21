Penn State learns recruits' decision plans and more: Daily newsstand
The Penn State football program has a new date to circle on its calendar in addition to more specifics about a moment it and the fan base have been eagerly awaiting.
Two top uncommitted Class of 2022 targets shared more about their decision plans via social media, and those facts lead off of this edition of Blue-White Illustrated's daily newsstand.
It is time to take a look at the top tweets and headlines from around Lions land on July 21.
Tweets of the day
We'll start with the latest on Dani Dennis-Sutton.
The five-star defensive end from Owing Mills, Md., McDonogh is ready to end the suspense and decide between Penn State, Georgia, and Alabama among others on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the nation's No. 1 defensive end and No. 11 overall player took to social media and said that his announcement would come at 5 p.,m. ET at his high schol, which is the first time those details were made public.
Dennis-Sutton isn't the only defender who likes the Lions and is ready to decide, however.
Jacksonville, Fla., Trinity Christian Academy three-star corner Cam Miller also used his Twitter page Tuesday to share an announcement plan. He'll commit next Monday at a time to be determined.
Penn State is viewed as the frontrunner over the other finalist, which is Virginia Tech. Miller stands 6-foot, 180 pounds.
Here's the least surprising thing you'll read today: The latest batch of Penn State football season tickets sold out very quickly. Today was the day for juniors to purchase their seats, and the allotment was gone in 32 minutes.
The Olympics are off and running in Toyko, and 21 Penn State people representing five countries are there across 10 different sports.
Finally, if you didn't know (and how could you not?) it was Pennsylvania Day yesterday. Here are some shots from around campus to celebrate it.
Headlines of the day
Nick Saban says Alabama QB Bryce Young has signed nearly $1M worth of endorsement deals already: Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
‘Barstool Athlete'; Stout among several local college athletes benefiting from name, image and likeness: Hayes, Bristol Herald Courier
IMG Academy DL Justin Benton looks back on PSU visit: Snyder, Blue-White Illustrated
NCAA president Mark Emmert made $2 million amid revenue drop: Murphy, ESPN
Quote of the day
"Score as many points as you can. Turn it over as infrequently as humanly possible. Secure the football. Play with good sportsmanship. Be tough. Be smart. Be skilled. Play fast. Be tough. Be tough. And score."
--Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, from an interview with BWI's Nate Bauer that asked about his goals for the Lions' offense.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook