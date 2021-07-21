Penn State learns recruits' decision plans and more: Daily newsstand

The Penn State football program has a new date to circle on its calendar in addition to more specifics about a moment it and the fan base have been eagerly awaiting. Two top uncommitted Class of 2022 targets shared more about their decision plans via social media, and those facts lead off of this edition of Blue-White Illustrated's daily newsstand. It is time to take a look at the top tweets and headlines from around Lions land on July 21.

Tweets of the day

We'll start with the latest on Dani Dennis-Sutton. The five-star defensive end from Owing Mills, Md., McDonogh is ready to end the suspense and decide between Penn State, Georgia, and Alabama among others on Thursday. On Tuesday, the nation's No. 1 defensive end and No. 11 overall player took to social media and said that his announcement would come at 5 p.,m. ET at his high schol, which is the first time those details were made public.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaHVyc2RheS4gNTowMC4gTWNEb25vZ2ggU2Nob29sLiBPcGVuIHRv IHB1YmxpYywgQ29tbWl0bWVudC48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5pIERlbm5pcy1T dXR0b24gKEBEYW5pRGVubmlzMzAyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0RhbmlEZW5uaXMzMDIvc3RhdHVzLzE0MTc1ODA2MjI1MjEwMjg2 MTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAyMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Dennis-Sutton isn't the only defender who likes the Lions and is ready to decide, however. Jacksonville, Fla., Trinity Christian Academy three-star corner Cam Miller also used his Twitter page Tuesday to share an announcement plan. He'll commit next Monday at a time to be determined. Penn State is viewed as the frontrunner over the other finalist, which is Virginia Tech. Miller stands 6-foot, 180 pounds.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIHdpbGwgYmUgYW5ub3VuY2luZyBteSA8YnI+Y29tbWl0bWVudCBv biBKdWx5IDI2dGguLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvQUdURz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0FHVEc8L2E+ICAgPGJyPiAg4pyePC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2FtIE1pbGxlciAo QENhbV9taWxsZXI4KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nh bV9taWxsZXI4L3N0YXR1cy8xNDE3NTIwNDkwOTQ0NTQ0NzY5P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMjAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Here's the least surprising thing you'll read today: The latest batch of Penn State football season tickets sold out very quickly. Today was the day for juniors to purchase their seats, and the allotment was gone in 32 minutes.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF04oCZcyBhIHdyYXAhIPCfkYwgVGhpcmQteWVhciB0aWNrZXRz IHNvbGQgb3V0IGluIDPvuI/ig6My77iP4oOjIG1pbnV0ZXMuPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dlQXJlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV2VBcmU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy8xMDdrU3Ryb25nP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jMTA3a1N0cm9uZzwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL002NHFObXptRkUiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9N NjRxTm16bUZFPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNXNaUHUxd084 SiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzVzWlB1MXdPOEo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg UGVubiBTdGF0ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQFBlbm5TdGF0ZUZiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Blbm5TdGF0ZUZiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8x NDE3ODEzMzc4Mzk1OTQ3MDE1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkg MjEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Olympics are off and running in Toyko, and 21 Penn State people representing five countries are there across 10 different sports.



Finally, if you didn't know (and how could you not?) it was Pennsylvania Day yesterday. Here are some shots from around campus to celebrate it.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXBweSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvUGVubnN5bHZhbmlhRGF5P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jUGVubnN5bHZhbmlhRGF5PC9hPiBmcm9tIEhhcHB5IFZhbGxl eSDwn5iNPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dl QXJlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV2VBcmU8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9kMW1RVWVlNzFqIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vZDFtUVVlZTcxajwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQZW5uIFN0YXRl IE1lbuKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQFBlbm5TdGF0ZU1CQikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZW5uU3RhdGVNQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE0MTc0 ODc0NzM2MTQxMzEyMTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAyMCwg MjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Headlines of the day

Quote of the day