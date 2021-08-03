Penn State Lasch Bash recap, the Lions' No. 1 Class of 2022, more: Podcast
The Blue-White Illustrated Penn State Nittany Lions football and recruiting podcast is back for its first episode in August.
Hosts Ryan Snyder and Greg Pickel have a lot of ground to cover as the program exits a tremendous month of recruiting in July and prepares to start summer camp ahead of the opener opposite Wisconsin in September.
In this installment, which lasts about 40 minutes, the show topics include: -
--Reviewing the new commitments to end the month: Cristian Driver, KJ Winston, and Abdul Carter.
--Diving deep on the Tyreese Fearbry decommitment and where the Lions stand now.
--Recapping the Lasch Bash, July in general, and taking a closer look at the Class of 2023 prospects to know who made the trip.
--Looking at the top targets now, including Darrius Clemons, Andre Roye, Aamil Wagner, and DJ Wesolak, among others.
The Blue-White Illustrated Penn State football and recruiting podcast can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below. It can also be found on the following platforms: Spotify, Audible, Podbean, and Google.
Audio podcast:
