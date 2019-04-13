Reuben Adams had been trending towards Penn State for a while and he pulled the trigger on Saturday before the Nittany Lions’ spring game. The Woodbridge (Va.) Woodbridge Senior offensive lineman said this decision was all about how comfortable and confident he is in James Franklin and his coaching staff.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

"I feel it's the best place for me. It's not too far from home," Adams said. "I've developed good relationships with all the coaches. I like how coach Franklin runs his program. The atmosphere is really nice here.

"The coaches really liked how explosive I am on film," he said. "Coach Limegrover said he broke down every play of my film and he loved my athleticism and how I stayed off the ground when I pancake people.

"How they've gotten guys out of Virginia didn't really play a role in my commitment but it is pretty cool how so many of us are going there," he said. "I'm going to continue that."

RIVALS' REACTION...

Adams has a ton of potential as an offensive lineman and his versatility is a big reason so many schools wanted him. His quick feet an ability to drive defenders backwards make a running back’s best friend. Adams can push around some of the biggest defensive linemen around thanks to his understanding of how to play with leverage and proper hand placement. Don't be surprised if Adams' commitment really helps Penn State landing his teammate, five-star linebacker Antoine Sampah.