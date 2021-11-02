Penn State lands run-on commitment from 2022 TE Kolt Pearce
Gilman School (MD) rising senior and class of 2022 tight end Kolt Pearce has committed to Penn State football, he announced on social media on Tuesday afternoon.
Pearce spoke with Nittany Nation shortly after his decision and why he chose the Nittany Lions in the end.
“When I visited a few weeks back for the Illinois game I verbally committed when I was talking to coach (James) Franklin," Pearce told Nittany Nation. "I was just telling him that I'm all in and I'm ready to do this."
Pearce also spent a lot of time with some of the assistant coaches who played a big role in selling him on Penn State.
“The coaches were telling me about the program and I felt comfortable enough to make a decision,” said Pearce. “I also felt wanted and welcomed by all of the coaches.”
The 6-foot-5, 195-pound prospect was receiving interest from the likes of Harvard, Houston, Maryland, Northwestern, Vanderbilt and Yale, but instead opted to head to State College and play for the Nittany Lions.
Pearce is the second run-on commitment in the class of 2022 for Penn State, joining the likes of long snapper Blaise Sokach-Minnick.