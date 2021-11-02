Penn State lands run-on commitment from 2022 TE Kolt Pearce

Gilman School (MD) rising senior and class of 2022 tight end Kolt Pearce has committed to Penn State football, he announced on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

Pearce spoke with Nittany Nation shortly after his decision and why he chose the Nittany Lions in the end.

“When I visited a few weeks back for the Illinois game I verbally committed when I was talking to coach (James) Franklin," Pearce told Nittany Nation. "I was just telling him that I'm all in and I'm ready to do this."