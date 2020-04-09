“I knew it was going to Penn State for a minute,” Reed remarked. “Ever since I took my first visit up there, I loved it and my mama loved it. I just love everything about Penn State and how they care about their players.”

Penn State has landed a four-star defensive prospect out of southeast Michigan in each of the previous two recruiting classes. It looks like the Nittany Lions will keep that streak alive after receiving the commitment of Rivals250 safety Jaylen Reed on Thursday.

The increased recruiting success in metro Detroit means Penn State is increasing its connections to the area, and that played a role in landing Reed.

“I talked to Enzo Jennings after he committed. He told me all about it and it made my decision even (easier) by talking with him,” Reed said. “He said they are going to take care of you and this decision is not just a 3-5 year decision; this is a 40-year decision. They care about your future and you’re not just a number at their school.”

One of the strongest connections between Penn State and the Motor City is defensive backs coach Tim Banks, who graduated from the same Martin Luther King High School that Reed attends. The pair are already developing a strong player-coach relationship, but Reed added that he connected with everyone on staff, including the head coach.

“I talked to coach (James) Franklin every single day,” Reed said. “That really helped my decision because you don’t (normally) talk to a head coach every single day. I know I am a priority for them when the head coach is taking time out to speak with me every single day.”

Reed is the fourth commitment for Penn State in the 2021 class, and the first on the defensive side of the football. The four-star knows exactly where the coaching staff intends to play him when he arrives in State College next year.

“They see me as boundary safety, but the boundary safety does it all,” Reed said. “Lamont Wade, they compared me to him and I will be playing that position.”

The No. 10 ranked safety prospect in the 2021 class, Reed is coming off a junior season in which he recorded 119 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, an interception and eight forced fumbles.