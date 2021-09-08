The Penn State Nittany Lion football program has already extended over a dozen scholarship offers to prospects in Pennsylvania so far in the Class of 2023.

With 13 players currently claiming offers, the majority of those who are going to get an offer already have, but there are still a handful of players in the state who can realistically still earn an opportunity to play for the Nittany Lions if all goes well during their junior seasons. One of those prospects is tight end Joey Schlaffer from Exeter Township outside of Reading.