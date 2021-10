Penn State is still a CFP contender; Barkley suffers injury: Newsstand

Penn State's bye week is here, but there is still loads of Nittany Lions news to talk about this Monday morning.

SI writes that head coach James Franklin's program is still a College Football Playoff contender, even if it lost a 23-20 nailbiter at Iowa last Saturday. The fallout from that game makes up most of today's newsstand, but there is also an unfortunate update on the NFL front, as Saquon Barkley is injured again.

Let's get to more of the top tweets and headlines about PSU and college football on Oct. 11.