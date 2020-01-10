When it comes to making decisions, Caziah Holmes doesn’t waver.

Sometimes that decision may be as simple as planting a foot in the ground and cutting upfield, and other times it may be as drastic as choosing to sign with Penn State after only one visit to Happy Valley.

One official visit, a June trip to State College, was all it took for the four-star running back to choose Penn State over a list of suitors that included the most highly touted universities in his home state: Florida, Florida State and Miami.

“I was ready to get the recruiting process over with so I could focus on football and school and getting ready to graduate [from high school] early,” Holmes said. “But also, I felt like at Penn State I was at home, and me and my parents talked about it and we just felt like it was the perfect spot for me.”

Holmes, a Titusville, Fla., native, will now trade the warmth of Central Florida for the winter of University Park as an early enrollee. As a running back from the Southeast, Holmes was recruited by Ja’Juan Seider – who Holmes said is “like a second dad” – and said that talking to him made the decision to travel north much easier.

After graduating from Cocoa High School early, Holmes will now join a crowded running back room that already includes a fellow back who played his high school ball in Florida in Noah Cain, as well as a couple of other talented Nittany Lions set to return in 2020.

The notion that he’ll have to compete for touches early in his career isn’t a deterrent. In fact, it’s a motivator.