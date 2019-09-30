Penn State, Iowa set for prime time tilt
Penn State will play its third prime time game of the 2019 season when it travels to Iowa on Oct. 12.
Announced by Iowa Monday via Twitter, the Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes will square off at Kinnick Stadium at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast by ABC, FS1, or BTN.
Iowa's next home game versus Penn State on Oct. 12 will kickoff at 6:30 pm (CT) and will be televised on ABC, FS1 or BTN. #Hawkeyes #soldout #primetime— IowaFBLive (@IowaFBLive) September 30, 2019
The sixth game of the season, the Nittany Lions will have already played under the lights at Beaver Stadium against Buffalo (Sept. 7), as well as last Friday at Maryland (Sept. 27).
The Nittany Lions are off to a 4-0 start and will host Purdue Saturday for Homecoming weekend. The game will have a noon kick at Beaver Stadium.