BlueWhiteIllustrated - Penn State, Iowa officially set for 3:30 p.m. kick

Penn State and Iowa will meet Saturday at 3:30 p.m., as announced by the Big Ten in advance of the week five slate of games next weekend. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

The Nittany Lions are now 0-4 and are coming off a 30-23 loss at Nebraska while Iowa improved to 2-2 on the season Friday night with a commanding 35-7 win against Minnesota.

