BlueWhiteIllustrated - Penn State, Iowa officially set for 3:30 p.m. kick

Penn State, Iowa officially set for 3:30 p.m. kick
Penn State and Iowa will meet Saturday at 3:30 p.m., as announced by the Big Ten in advance of the week five slate of games next weekend. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
The Nittany Lions are now 0-4 and are coming off a 30-23 loss at Nebraska while Iowa improved to 2-2 on the season Friday night with a commanding 35-7 win against Minnesota.
HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Get FREE gear with new annual subscription!
Penn State has won each of the past six meetings between the two programs, a series recently defined by some thrilling games including a 21-19 walk-off win at Iowa in 2017 and a 17-12 decision last season, also at Kinnick Stadium. At Beaver Stadium, the Nittany Lions have had a little more breathing room in recent wins against the Hawkeyes, knocking off the visitors by a 41-14 margin in 2016 and 30-24 in 2018.
*******
HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Get FREE gear with new annual subscription!
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook