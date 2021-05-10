Rivals100 prospect Luke Montgomery has a busy summer itinerary, and a trip to Penn State is on it.

Montgomery, a native of Findlay, Ohio, is hoping to visit University Park in late July, and possibly attend a game or two at Beaver Stadium come the fall.

The No. 65 overall prospect in the class of 2023 has been on campus before, and came away impressed.

"I think it's the best campus I've ever seen, honestly," Montgomery said. "It's really pretty. I haven't been to a game yet, but I'm really eager to get there for that. I know the White Outs are crazy. I really liked the campus. They were the first Power 5 school to offer me, and I'm never going to forget that. I'm really high with Penn State."

