2022 Maryland cornerback Oliver Bridges put on a solid showing at the Under Armour Baltimore camp on Sunday.

A three-star prospect and the No. 10-ranked prospect in the state of Maryland, Bridges offers great size for the cornerback position, standing at 6-foot-2, and weighing in at 188 pounds. Taking care of his body has been one of his primary focuses this spring as the Potomac, Md, native looks toward his senior season.

"I've been pretty much running in track to keep my body in shape," he said Sunday. "Today was great. I wanted to showcase that I can cover and be a lockdown DB as well."

