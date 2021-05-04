Penn State in good shape to earn visit from 2022 CB Oliver Bridges
2022 Maryland cornerback Oliver Bridges put on a solid showing at the Under Armour Baltimore camp on Sunday.
A three-star prospect and the No. 10-ranked prospect in the state of Maryland, Bridges offers great size for the cornerback position, standing at 6-foot-2, and weighing in at 188 pounds. Taking care of his body has been one of his primary focuses this spring as the Potomac, Md, native looks toward his senior season.
"I've been pretty much running in track to keep my body in shape," he said Sunday. "Today was great. I wanted to showcase that I can cover and be a lockdown DB as well."
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news