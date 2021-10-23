Penn State-Illinois Matchups: What to expect from Lions, Fighting Illini

Penn State and Illinois enter Saturday's matchup at Beaver Stadium with questions at quarterback. The Nittany Lions are splitting reps between Ta'Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux while waiting to see if starter Sean Clifford can play, while the Fighting Illini are likely to go with Artur Sitkowski over the ailing Brandon Peters. Both situations must be monitored during the week and of course will play a big role in the eventual outcome of the contest, which starts at Noon ET on ABC. Even with the uncertainties under center, we're back to decide who has an edge on each side of the ball. It's time to break down the matchups.

When Penn State has the ball

It goes without saying that Penn State's offense is going to look one way with Sean Clifford under center and it's going to look another with anyone else commanding the attack. For the sake of assumptions, we're going to say that the somebody doing that this Saturday will be Roberson, who finds an easier spot this time around if so compared to the last time he was inserted for meaningful snaps. Illinois doesn't do much well on defense. The Fighting Illini rank second-to-last against the run and the pass in the Big Ten, give up six yards on average per opponent play, and are in the bottom-thrid nationally in many statistical categories. Simply put, a Heisman Trophy winner isn't needed to score enough points to beat this bunch. Penn State's rushing attack is not to be confused with Wisconsin, but the Badgers had a pair of 100-yard rushers in a 24-0 win over Illinois two weeks ago, so it's fair to think that the Nittany Lions should be able to have at least one on Saturday. Illinois' box scores are littered with passers performing well as runners, which is advantage Roberson and Penn State based on what we saw at Iowa. The name of this game is not beating yourself, because the Nittany Lions have talent and athleticism gaps to exploit all over the field. If Roberson and the offense can be even marginally functional, assuming he is the day's QB1, then there will be more than enough points to go around. EDGE: PENN STATE

When Illinois has the ball

Illinois has attempted to be balanced during a 2-5 start on offense, but it prefers running to throwing if given the choice, which plays right into Penn State's strength, of course. However, from this point of view, the Fighting Illini can only put up their best fight by emphasizing their ground game, regardless of whether it's Sitkowski or Peters under center. Saturday's visitors will run Chase Brown and Josh McCray the most while also mixing in Reggie Love III some. Isaiah Williams is far and away the team's leading receiver with 32 catches for 298 yards and a score, while Casey Washington comes next on the stat sheet with 13 grabs for 108. Last time out, Illinois mustered only nine first downs, and five of those came thanks to penalties committed by Wisconsin. The Badgers stifled the Fighting Illini attack on the road for four quarters, allowing just 93 total yards despite never forcing a turnover in a game that was as bad for Bret Bielema's team on paper as it was to watch. Penn State's defense, with a home crowd supporting it, should be expected to perform similarly. It figures to be another long day for the Illinois offense, and the secondary should feast to the tune of a couple turnovers. EDGE: PENN STATE

Quick Hits

--Safety Sydney Brown is Illinois' leading tackle on the year with 48 stops so far. Safety Kerby Joseph has a team-high three interceptions, and linebacker Owen Carney Jr., is a force to reckoned with, as he's amassed 25 tackles (5.5 for loss), and 4.5 sacks, which leads the team. --On special teams, James McCourt is just 8-of-12 on field goal tries, but three of the misses have come from 50-plus yards. --This is the first time Bielema and James Franklin will square off as head coaches, despite both being in the profession for a long time. The first-year Illinois leader has been to Beaver Stadium before, though, both during his time at Wisconsin and also last season after being named the new Fighting Illini coach prior to the regular season finale.

Final Thoughts