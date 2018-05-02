"The Assistant is responsible to the Head Coach for assisting in all aspects of the Men’s Basketball program," the posting reads. "Responsibilities include recruiting, coaching, developing, motivating, and evaluating academically and athletically qualified student athletes all in compliance with NCAA, Big Ten, and Penn State University policies and procedures."

No official announcement has come from the program regarding which of Penn State's three assistant coaches positions is now vacant.

Currently, the roles are filled by longtime Chambers' righthand man Keith Urgo, newly hired former Duquesne and Long Island head coach Jim Ferry, and former Villanova star Dwayne Anderson. Urgo has been with Chambers throughout his seven year tenure at Penn State, Anderson has been with the Nittany Lions for the past five seasons while Ferry has been at Penn State for just one year.

Ferry was recently linked to the head coaching opening at Siena, but the job has reportedly been given to Mount Saint Mary's Jamion Christian.