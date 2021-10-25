Penn State hoops notes: A transfer hang-up, Myles Dread's recovery, more
New Penn State basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry took the podium for his first media day press conference on Monday.
He provided some player updates, and offered his take on where his system installations stand in the lead-up to the season.
1. Jevonnie Scott's transfer hang up
Transfer forward Jevonnie Scott is currently dealing with some red tape from the NCAA as he wraps up his transfer process, Shrewsberry said on Monday.
Scott is still taking classes at Penn State, Shrewsberry said, but he is unable to practice with the Nittany Lions at the moment.
At 6-foot-7, Scott averaged 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds at Texas of South Plains junior college last season.
"You just keep moving," Shrewsberry said. "You keep going on. You make sure he's doing what he's supposed to do, which he is. He's a big part of what we're going to do here in the future."
2.) An update on Myles Dread
One of the most experienced players on Penn State's roster when it comes to Big Ten minutes, Myles Dread suffered an undisclosed injury this offseason that didn't allow him to participate fully in practice earlier this fall.
Shrewsberry said Dread is almost a full participant in practice for the Nittany Lions at this stage, and that he doesn't expect him to miss a beat.
"He'll be ready when the season comes," Shrewsberry said. "We still have 16 days, and that gives him an opportunity to get ready to go."
3.) Prioritizing defense
Shrewsberry said he thinks Penn State's defense is well ahead of its offense at this point in the preseason.
That was the priority for the new head coach from the onset, Shrewsberry said, so it may take longer for the Nittany Lions to get their offense going after their season begins on Youngstown State.
"We don't need to be perfect or peaking on November 10th," he said. "We're going to have ups and downs as we go throughout this season because we're still continuing to learn each other."
