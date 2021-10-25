Penn State hoops notes: A transfer hang-up, Myles Dread's recovery, more

New Penn State basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry took the podium for his first media day press conference on Monday. He provided some player updates, and offered his take on where his system installations stand in the lead-up to the season.

Penn State Nittany Lions basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry begins his tenure on November 10th against Youngstown State. (Penn State Athletics)

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!

1. Jevonnie Scott's transfer hang up

Transfer forward Jevonnie Scott is currently dealing with some red tape from the NCAA as he wraps up his transfer process, Shrewsberry said on Monday. Scott is still taking classes at Penn State, Shrewsberry said, but he is unable to practice with the Nittany Lions at the moment. At 6-foot-7, Scott averaged 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds at Texas of South Plains junior college last season. "You just keep moving," Shrewsberry said. "You keep going on. You make sure he's doing what he's supposed to do, which he is. He's a big part of what we're going to do here in the future."

2.) An update on Myles Dread

One of the most experienced players on Penn State's roster when it comes to Big Ten minutes, Myles Dread suffered an undisclosed injury this offseason that didn't allow him to participate fully in practice earlier this fall. Shrewsberry said Dread is almost a full participant in practice for the Nittany Lions at this stage, and that he doesn't expect him to miss a beat. "He'll be ready when the season comes," Shrewsberry said. "We still have 16 days, and that gives him an opportunity to get ready to go."

3.) Prioritizing defense