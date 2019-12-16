For the first time since January 1996, the Nittany Lions have cracked the AP Top 25, landing Monday afternoon at No. 23 in the just-released poll.

Penn State basketball's climb has taken another step.

At 9-2 this season, the Nittany Lions have wins against Georgetown, Syracuse, Alabama, and No. 7-ranked Maryland.

For the effort, the Nittany Lions were also ranked No. 18 in the initial NCAA NET rankings for the 2019-20 season, compiling a 1-1 conference record and an all-important 7-0 mark at home.

They'll return to action Friday when they host Central Connecticut State, then take a break through the Christmas holiday to wrap up the nonconference slate against Cornell on Dec. 29.

Below is the complete AP Top 25 for Dec. 16

1) Kansas

2) Gonzaga

3) Louisville

4) Duke

5) Ohio State

6) Kentucky

7) Maryland

8) Oregon

9) Virginia

10) Baylor

11) Memphis

12) Auburn

13) Dayton

14) Michigan

15) Michigan State

16) Arizona

17) Butler

18) Villanova

19) Florida State

20) San Diego State

21) Tennessee

22) Washington

23) Penn State

24) Texas Tech

25) West Virginia





