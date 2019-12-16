Penn State hoops cracks AP Top 25
Penn State basketball's climb has taken another step.
For the first time since January 1996, the Nittany Lions have cracked the AP Top 25, landing Monday afternoon at No. 23 in the just-released poll.
At 9-2 this season, the Nittany Lions have wins against Georgetown, Syracuse, Alabama, and No. 7-ranked Maryland.
For the effort, the Nittany Lions were also ranked No. 18 in the initial NCAA NET rankings for the 2019-20 season, compiling a 1-1 conference record and an all-important 7-0 mark at home.
They'll return to action Friday when they host Central Connecticut State, then take a break through the Christmas holiday to wrap up the nonconference slate against Cornell on Dec. 29.
Below is the complete AP Top 25 for Dec. 16
1) Kansas
2) Gonzaga
3) Louisville
4) Duke
5) Ohio State
6) Kentucky
7) Maryland
8) Oregon
9) Virginia
10) Baylor
11) Memphis
12) Auburn
13) Dayton
14) Michigan
15) Michigan State
16) Arizona
17) Butler
18) Villanova
19) Florida State
20) San Diego State
21) Tennessee
22) Washington
23) Penn State
24) Texas Tech
25) West Virginia
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook