Penn State home game FAQ: Mobile ticketing, parking, more updates

The message from Penn State Athletics just days before the first home game at Beaver Stadium since 2019 is a simple one: Know before you go. That was the phrase assistant athletic director Scott Sidwell repeated often during a news conference on Tuesday to explain the various new things Nittany Lions fans need to know about mobile ticketing, parking, team arrival, and more. Here, we'll answer as many frequently asked questions as possible, but if you're wondering about something that isn't covered, a link to GoPSUSports is found at the end of this article for additional information.

A look inside of Beaver Stadium during the team's media day in August. The 107,000-seat venue opens for the season on Saturday when Ball State visits. BWI photo/Steve Manuel

Mobile ticketing

According to Sidwell, about half of all Penn State fans were using mobile ticketing in 2019. Now, mobile ticketing is the name of the game, which is a trend that has swept across virtually all sports at both the college and pro levels over the last few seasons. So, Penn State is hardly alone in going this route. You should download your ticket to either Apple Wallet or Google Pay before arriving at the stadium for entry. If you don't have a mobile device capable of storing a ticket, there will be 'resolution stands' around the stadium to print your ticket and ask questions about any other issues.

What if I don't have parking prior to game day?

One significant change on the parking front comes as it relates to where those who do not have a pass prior to game day should go. You'll no longer be able to jump in a line to a lot and pay there. Instead, you'll need to make the drive over to Innovation Park and purchase a pass. According to a news release: "The game day traffic pattern will return to the 2019 plan. The one-way traffic pattern will begin four hours prior to kickoff and 8:30 a.m. for noon games. New this year, day of game parking can no longer be purchased at select lots and can only be purchased (cash or credit) at the Innovation Park Building 100 parking lot (subject to availability). Game day parking sales will begin when lots open until sold out or kickoff, whichever comes first. More information on parking and traffic can be found at: https://gopsusports.com/sports/2020/7/30/football-game-day-home.aspx. "General parking purchased in advance is $40 per car, while paying to park on game day when arriving to the general lots will cost $60. Fans are encouraged to purchase parking passes in advance to not only realize the savings, but to assist in smoother traffic and parking operations by displaying the pass as they approach roads to stadium parking. Fans can purchase up to three advance single-game parking passes per account, per game."

What if I do have a parking pass already?

Penn State is returning to its 2019 traffic patterns. Simply flip over your parking pass to see how you are directed to access your assigned lot.

When can I get into the stadium?

Gates open 2.5 hours before kickoff, so for Saturday's 3:30 game, you can get in at 1 p.m., and there is an incentive to do so, per a news release: "To ease entry, fans are asked to enter the stadium as early as possible and they will receive a concessions discount ($1 off of every $5 spent) for the first 45 minutes after gates open."

Expanded gates

A look at the expanded Gate E outside of Beaver Stadium. BWI photo/Nate Bauer

Beaver Stadium gates E and F were under construction during the offseason and have been expanded to ease fan try and create more space around the ticket office. You can see an example of that in the photo above.

50/50 drawing comes to Beaver Stadium

One other new fan experience this year is the introduction of a 50/50 drawing. Per a news release: "Fans will also see the addition of a 50/50 Raffle during all home games. One lucky fan will win 50% of the funds collected at the game with the proceeds used to support athletic scholarships through the Penn State’s Nittany Lion Club Levi Lamb Fund. Sellers will be located throughout the stadium wearing bright green vests. Ticket sales will conclude in the third quarter and a winner will be announced before the end of the game. The winner does not need to be present to claim their prize. For complete information go to: gopsusports.com/50-50."

What is the mask policy?

Per Penn State Athletics: "In alignment with University guidance, ALL fans will be required to wear masks in indoor areas and venues, such as Beaver Stadium suites and press box, Rec Hall and Bryce Jordan Center. While masks are not required in the stands and concourses of Beaver Stadium at this time, the CDC recommends people who are not fully vaccinated wear a mask in crowded outdoor settings. We encourage everyone, particularly those who are not vaccinated, to wear a mask in the stands and concourses. Penn State Athletics continues to encourage all those who are able, to get vaccinated to help keep Nittany Nation safe."

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!

What will team arrival be like?

According to Sidwell, it will look and feel just as it did in 2019, although fans will be kept further back from where the players and coaches walk a path from the blue busses to the south end zone tunnel entrance.

More game day changes resources