Penn State holds firm with four commits inside Rivals250
Following a busy spring with camps all across the country, Rivals updated its top 250 list for the Class of 2022 on Tuesday. Although there were plenty of changes among the players the staff is still pursuing, not a whole lot changed with those who are already committed.
Offensive lineman Drew Shelton remains the top-ranked player in the class, moving up one spot to No. 123 overall. Athlete Mehki Flowers and wide receiver Kaden Saunders also moved up one spot each to No. 139 and No. 160, respectively. Defensive end Ken Talley moved up six spots to No. 194.
Of the players they're still pursuing, defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton officially earned the title as a five-star prospect on Monday. He also moved up 14 spots to No. 11 overall in the nation. Also, wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. went from outside the Rivals250 all the way up to No. 85 overall.
In the Rivals250, wide receiver Darrius Clemsons received a nice boost, moving up over 20 spots to No. 113 overall. However, cornerback Keenan Nelson Jr. dropped 33 spots to No. 134. Others like running backs Nick Singleton, George Pettaway and Omarion Hampton largely remained the same, give or take a few spots.
One other notable addition towards the bottom of the list is Maryland prospect Anto Saka. The linebacker/defensive end was impressive at the Baltimore Under Armour camp last month, running a 4.62-second 40, a 4.54-second shuttle and jumping 117 inches in the broad jump.
Check out the complete list of players Penn State is still pursuing below. Those in BOLD have either visited already or plan to visit at some point this summer.
Penn State prospects in latest Rivals250
11) DE Dani Dennis-Sutton (Up 14 spots from No. 25)
15) DB Will Johnson (Down two spots from No. 13)
20) WR Kevin Coleman (Down two spots from No. 18)
25) DE Mykel Williams (Down four spots from No. 21)
26) LB Shawn Murphy (Down seven spots from No. 19)
35) Saf. Xavier Nwankpa (Up 49 spots from No. 84)
36) DE Shemar Stewart (No change)
47) CB Julian Humphrey (Up eight spots from No. 47)
55) Ath. Keon Sabb (Down five spots from No. 50)
76) LB Jaishawn Barham (Down 31 spots from No. 45)
80) DT Hero Kanu (New to the Rivals250)
85) WR Andre Greene Jr. (New to the Rivals250)
88) OL Carson Hinzman (Down six spots from No. 82)
98) DE Enai White (Down eight spots from No. 90)
103) OL Tyler Booker (Down 11 spots from No. 92)
113) WR Darrius Clemons (Up 24 spots from No. 137)
116) RB George Pettaway (Down four spots from No. 112)
118) RB Kaytron Allen (Down three spots from No. 115)
123) OL Drew Shelton (Up one spot from No. 124) ***
124) RB Nick Singleton (Up two spots from No. 126)
127) DE Jihaad Campbell (Up 99 spots from No. 226)
132) RB Omarion Hampton (Down three spots from No. 129)
134) CB Keenan Nelson Jr. (Down 33 spots from No. 101)
139) Ath. Mehki Flowers (Down one spot from No. 138) ***
154) OL Ryan Brubaker (Down five spots from No. 149)
160) WR Kaden Saunders (Up one spot from No. 160) ***
161) LB Moses Walker (Down 22 spots from No. 139)
166) DE Derrick Moore (Down 58 spots from No. 108)
168) RB Damari Alston (Up 10 spots from No. 178)
177) DT Alex VanSumeren (Down five spots from No. 172)
182) OL Jaylen Early (Down one spot from No. 181)
183) CB Toriano Pride (No Change)
185) OL Fisher Anderson (Up six spots from No. 191)
194) DE Ken Talley (Up six spots from No. 200) ***
196) OL Aamil Wagner (Up two spots from No. 198)
203) LB Anto Saka (New to Rivals250)
207) OL Gunner Givens (Down 61 spots from No. 146)
213) OL Cole Hutson (Up five spots from No. 218)
221) OL DJ Moore (Up seven spots from No. 228)
230) WR Cristian Driver (Up 12 spots from No. 242)
232) DE Samuel Okunlola (Down one spot from No. 231)
233) Saf. Sherrod Covil (New to Rivals25)
234) DE Beau Atkinson (New to Rivals250)
240) DT Joe Strickland (Down four spots from No. 236)
