Penn State holds firm with four commits inside Rivals250

Future Nittany Lion Mehki Flowers worked out with James Franklin and his staff this past weekend.

Of the players they're still pursuing, defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton officially earned the title as a five-star prospect on Monday. He also moved up 14 spots to No. 11 overall in the nation. Also, wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. went from outside the Rivals250 all the way up to No. 85 overall. In the Rivals250, wide receiver Darrius Clemsons received a nice boost, moving up over 20 spots to No. 113 overall. However, cornerback Keenan Nelson Jr. dropped 33 spots to No. 134. Others like running backs Nick Singleton, George Pettaway and Omarion Hampton largely remained the same, give or take a few spots. One other notable addition towards the bottom of the list is Maryland prospect Anto Saka. The linebacker/defensive end was impressive at the Baltimore Under Armour camp last month, running a 4.62-second 40, a 4.54-second shuttle and jumping 117 inches in the broad jump. Check out the complete list of players Penn State is still pursuing below. Those in BOLD have either visited already or plan to visit at some point this summer.



Penn State prospects in latest Rivals250