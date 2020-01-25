With a flick of Connor McMenamin’s wrists, a slog of a weekend turned into a net positive for Penn State.

The freshman collected a loose puck and wristed it past Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon in overtime on Saturday night, giving the Nittany Lions a 2-1 win they desperately needed.

The win helped Penn State respond to a 4-2 loss on Friday night, coming away with a road split against one of the Big Ten’s top teams.

Let’s get into some takeaways from the action.

Goaltenders make an impact

The outcomes of both games came somewhat against the flow of play, as both netminders excelled in the games their teams won.

Lethemon, who came into the weekend second nationally among goaltenders in save percentage, stopped 40 of the 42 shots Penn State sent his way in earning a series opening win for the Spartans Friday night, despite the Nittany Lions outshooting Michigan State 42-32.

Then Peyton Jones returned the favor.

The Spartans produced numerous odd-man rushes in Saturday night’s game and largely controlled the area in front of Penn State’s net, but Jones had the answer for all but one of the 43 shots Michigan State put on goal.

Penn State’s offense fueled by Cole

On an off weekend for Penn State’s offense, a defenseman did his best to carry the Nittany Lions on his back.

Cole Hults scored or assisted on all four of the goals Penn State scored this weekend, dishing out three apples while scoring a pretty goal on Friday night.

He collected a loose puck in the high slot and went top shelf to beat Lethemon for Penn State’s first goal of the series.

Hults now has 28 points on the season, which is the best mark among Big Ten defensemen.

Hat-trick Khodorenko

One of the most talented goal scorers in the Big Ten always seems to be at his most dangerous against Penn State, and Patrick Khodorenko delivered again this weekend.

He scored a hat-trick in Friday’s game, showcasing an elite shot as the Nittany Lions failed to find an answer for him.

Khodorenko now has six goals against Penn State in four games this season.

Big Ten picture

The Nittany Lions got some serious help from Minnesota this weekend, as the Gophers swept Ohio State, who came into the weekend leading the conference.

As such, Penn State will leave the weekend tied with Michigan State for the top spot in the conference with 28 points. Ohio State trails by just two points with 26.

The Nittany Lions also moved up to No. 6 in the Pairwise rankings in a wild weekend that saw several of the nation’s top teams lose.



