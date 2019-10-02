To get you ready, this guide has everything you need, including player breakdowns, games to watch, a Big Ten rundown and a season prediction.

Hockey season is here, with Penn State set to take the ice for the first time on Sunday for its international scrimmage against Ottawa to begin a season full of expectations.

Expectations are justifiably high for the Nittany Lions this year, with Big Ten coaches choosing Penn State as the preseason favorite in the conference. But this could be the best shot Penn State has at making noise for a while, with several key seniors set to graduate and possible pro jumps looming.

While the production Penn State returns is substantial, it’s worth noting that the Nittany Lions must replace a pair of very good centers in Chase Berger and Ludvig Larsson. Rather than look outside the program for answers, coach Guy Gadowsky opted to slide two of his wingers — Aarne Talvitie and Nate Sucese — into the middle of the ice. Both players have experience at the position and are extremely talented, but it could take some time as they adjust to the new roles.

Here’s a stat that puts in perspective the kind of year Liam Folkes, Evan Barratt and Alex Limoges put together last season: With 57 goals between them, they outscored a pair of teams — Alaska Anchorage and Colgate. All three of them are back, turning down pro offers because of “unfinished business.” Notably, Barratt is healthy now, after playing through a hip injury near the end of last season.

From a personnel perspective, Penn State’s defense corps might be as loaded as it has been since the program’s inception. They bring back their top pair of Cole Hults and Paul DeNaples, get a full season of intriguing transfer Evan Bell, and add Minnesota transfer and Penguins draft pick Clayton Phillips to the fray. Whether that talent translates into a team that can defend better than the one that allowed a Big Ten-worst 3.56 goals per game remains to be seen. That, players say, requires a team-wide commitment to defending well, and isn’t dependent solely on the talent Penn State has on the back end.

Penn State led the country in goals per game last season with 4.54 — more than half a goal ahead of the next closest team, St. Cloud State. The Nittany Lions bring almost all of the players behind that potent offense back for 2019-20, with nine of the 11 players who scored over 20 points set to return. Perhaps more strikingly, Penn State returns four players who scored at least 40 points last season. There were only 31 players who met that criteria in all of college hockey last season.

For all the reasons I described above, Penn State and Wisconsin should be appointment viewing this year. A Big Ten title could hang in the balance when the Lions make a late-season trip to Madison.

The Golden Gophers seem to take a trip to Pegula near the end of every Big Ten season and it always ends poorly for them. This could be a huge series for both teams, with some intriguing history to boot.

The Nittany Lions will head to Lowell for what should be the only marquee game on a nonconference slate full of cupcakes. How Penn State performs will tell us a lot early in the year.

Penn State seemed to figure out Cale Morris during the regular season last year, only for Morris to end the Lions’ season with a stalwart performance in the Big Ten title game. I’m interested to see how Penn State fares in the first meeting since that game.

Two of the most exciting offenses in the country will be on display at Pegula Ice Arena on Halloween night. Add in the recent history between these teams, with the Lions besting Wisconsin in overtime in the third game of a Big Ten quarterfinal series last year, and this game is at the top of my list.

Michigan State: After losing superstar Taro Hirose from a team that finished in the Big Ten’s cellar, it’s tough to see the Spartans contending for very much this season.

Minnesota: Like Michigan, Minnesota is always loaded with talent, it’s just a matter of whether or not the Gophers can mesh quickly enough for it to matter. Minnesota lost all three of its top point producers from a year ago as well, so the Gophers will need some new faces to step up if they are to be a factor nationally.

Wisconsin: With arguably the best recruiting class in the country adding to a roster already full of talent, the Badgers are due for a serious improvement after a fifth straight year of missing the NCAA Tournament.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes won the Big Ten regular season title last season, but it’s hard to see them avoiding a let down, losing superstar Mason Jobst. Tanner Laczynski returns, and will have to produce excellent numbers for Ohio State to stay at its current program trajectory.

Michigan: The Wolverines are always talented, but lost elite defenseman Quinn Hughes to the NHL. They return Will Lockwood, their most productive forward from a year ago. After a disappointing season last year on the heels of a Frozen Four run, it’s tough to get a clear read on Michigan in Mel Pearson’s third year behind the bench.

Player Breakdowns

Forwards

Evan Barratt, Jr.

The stats: 32 games played, 16 goals, 27 assists, +19

The skinny: What will Evan Barratt due for an encore? Barratt centered college hockey’s best line last season and is back with the Nittany Lions for another go. He was one of the most explosive players in college hockey last season, producing everything from lacrosse style goals to big hits to flashy assists. He had offseason surgery on his hip, so that’s something worth monitoring, but if he takes another step, look for him to contend for college hockey’s Heisman equivalent -- The Hobey Baker award -- this season.

Brandon Biro, Sr.

The stats: 37 games played, 16 goals, 24 assists, +15

The skinny: Brandon Biro will wear the C for the Nittany Lions this season, but Penn State will look to him for more than just leadership. Perpetually one of the more overlooked players on the Penn State roster, Biro is creative offensively and has finishing ability to complement it. He’s also reliable on defense, and seems to win almost every puck battle he enters.

Liam Folkes, Sr.

The stats: 39 games played, 18 goals, 24 assists, +20

The skinny: Liam Folkes, owner of the two biggest goals in Penn State program history, will finish his Nittany Lions career on Barratt’s wing, barring an injury. He’s one of the fastest skaters on Penn State’s roster, and is excellent around the front of the net. He sent the Nittany Lions to the Big Ten semifinals with an overtime goal against Wisconsin last season, and is again poised to be one of Penn State’s top offensive contributors.

Blake Gober, Sr.

The stats: 30 games played, 0 goals, 3 assists, -4.

The skinny: Blake Gober won’t wow you with his offensive ability, but he’s an important presence on a Penn State team that doesn’t play defense very well. He blocks shots and checks well. Look for Gober to fill another important defensive role for Penn State this year.

Tyler Gratton, Fr.

The stats: N/A

The skinny: One of two Pennsylvania natives in this year’s recruiting class, Tyler Gratton will fight for playing time with a stacked group of Nittany Lion forwards. He scored 17 goals in 58 games in the USHL last season, so he has finishing ability. He’ll likely have to excel at the little things to be a regular contributor for Penn State.

Bobby Hampton, Jr.

The stats: 24 games played, 1 goal, 2 assists, +2 (Northeastern University)

The skinny: Bobby Hampton played a defensive forward role for Northeastern last season, but will sit out this year after transferring to Penn State.

Alex Limoges, Jr.

The stats: 39 games played, 23 goals, 27 assists, +23

The skinny: Alex Limoges finished tied for the NCAA lead in points last season with 50 and will combine with Barratt and Folkes to form a line that should dominate college hockey once again. While his numbers were otherworldly, Limoges is also one of the most fundamentally sound Penn State players. He’s outstanding on the penalty kill and generally a very good defender. He’s also extremely strong on the puck, which helps him distribute well. Like Barratt, he should be a Hobey Baker contender.

Connor MacEachern, Fr.

The stats: N/A

The skinny: Connor MacEachern flipped his commitment from Robert Morris to Penn State late in the recruiting process, and it’s easy to see why. He was nearly a point per game player last year with Youngstown in the USHL, making him a nice fit for the Nittany Lions’ high octane offense. He’s a good candidate for early playing time as a freshman.

Connor McMenamin, Fr.

The stats: N/A

The skinny: Connor McMenamin was the captain for Tri-City last season in the USHL, and is the second Pennsylvania native in this year’s class. Like MacEachern, McMenamin’s offensive numbers jump off the page, with 26 goals and 18 assists in 53 games.

Nikita Pavlychev

The stats: 39 games played, 14 goals, 15 assists, +2

The skinny: Nikita Pavlychev and his 6-foot-7 frame will center Penn State’s checking line for a final year. Gadowsky usually looks to match Pavlychev with the opposition’s best forward line, making him an incredibly important piece for Penn State. Pavlychev also proved he can contribute offensively last season, with 14 goals, including five on the power play.

Adam Pilewicz, Jr.

The stats: 14 games played, 2 goals, 2 assists, +5

The skinny: Adam Pilewicz is the most versatile player on Penn State’s roster, with experience at both defense and forward. He’s listed only as a forward this season, though. Gadowsky likes to use him in the ‘Extra Skater’ role because it allows him to replace either a forward or a defenseman if they suffer an injury during the game.

Max Sauve, So.

The stats: 9 games played, 1 goal, 1 assist, -3

The skinny: Max Sauve is probably the fastest skater on Penn State’s roster, making him an interesting player as he gains more and more experience. He didn’t play very much last season, though, and will have plenty of competition among Penn State’s forward ranks.

Denis Smirnov, Sr.

The stats: 37 games played, 8 goals, 14 assists, +2.

The skinny: Once one of the most dangerous scoring threats in Penn State’s lineup, Denis Smirnov’s drop in production was one of the more curious developments last season for Penn State. If he can score like he did during his freshman and sophomore seasons, with a combined 74 points in 69 games, he’ll make Penn State’s offense even more lethal than it was last season.

Sam Sternschein, Jr.

The stats: 39 games played, 9 goals, 9 assists, -3.

The skinny: Sam Sternschein, with a strong frame and rocket of a shot, has all the tools of a player with strong upside heading into the season. He’s been somewhat limited by his role of the last two seasons, often playing in defensive situations, but he was a late-season revelation on Penn State’s power play, where he’ll likely have a spot again.

Nate Sucese, Sr.

The stats: 39 games played, 19 goals, 18 assists, +18

The skinny: Nate Sucese is also one of the more overlooked players on Penn State’s roster, but the numbers make his value clear. He’s speedy and skilled, and isn’t afraid to get physical despite his small frame.

Aarne Talvitie, So.

The stats: 17 games played, 5 goals, 11 assists, +1

The skinny: There was a profound change in Penn State’s dynamic when Talvitie exited the lineup after tearing his ACL playing for Team Finland at the World Junior Championships. He’s elite defensively and also dangerous in the offensive zone. Gadowsky said he’s planning on moving Talvitie to center after he played the wing last year, so it will be interesting to see how he handles the new challenge.

Kevin Wall, Fr.

The stats: N/A

The skinny: Kevin Wall, drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the sixth round, is the jewel of Penn State’s recruiting class this season. He scored 64 points in 49 games in the BCHL last season, and should have no problems cracking the lineup early.

Defensemen

Evan Bell, Jr.

The stats: 21 games played, 1 goal, 8 assists, +8

The skinny: After playing only half a season last year following a transferring from Merrimack, it will be interesting to see how Evan Bell handles his first full season in blue and white. He fits what is beginning to seem like Gadowsky’s preferred style on the blue line — a fast skater with great puck movement. He should be a nightly lineup fixture in year two.

Paul DeNaples, So.

The stats: 39 games played, 2 goals, 12 assists, +31

The skinny: Paul DeNaples came out of nowhere last season to finish third in the country in goal differential. On a team full of defensive question marks, DeNaples is extremely important in his role as a stay-at-home defenseman. It will be tough for him to repeat his crazy numbers from a season ago, but look for him to again be a steadying presence on Penn State’s blue line.

James Gobetz, Sr.

The stats: 23 games played, 0 goals, 3 assists, -2.

The skinny: James Gobetz was a regular in the lineup two seasons ago, but saw his playing time diminish in 2018. He’s a good puck mover but sometimes struggles in other facets of the game. With a new influx of players on Penn State’s blue line, he’ll have to compete for ice time as a senior.

Cole Hults, Jr.

The stats: 39 games played, 6 goals, 22 assists, +19.

The skinny: Cole Hults was one of Penn State’s most reliable defensemen from the moment he stepped on the ice, and he only improved last year, adding more offensive production. As the Nittany Lions try to improve on last year’s terrible defensive showing, they’ll need Hults to help lead the way.

Kenny Johnson, Fr.

The stats: N/A

The skinny: The younger brother of NHL defenseman Jack Johnson, Kenny is a physically imposing figure at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds. He had 20 points in 51 games in the BCHL last season, so he has offensive capabilities as well.

Kris Myllari, Sr.

The stats: 39 games played, 4 goals, 17 assists, +19.

The skinny: Nobody on Penn State’s roster puts his body on the line more than Kris Myllari. He blocked 90 shots in 2018-19, fifth most in the NCAA. He’s got more experience than anyone in Penn State’s defense corps, and the Lions will surely lean on him heavily this season.

Clayton Phillips, Jr.

The stats: 34 games played, 1 goal, 9 assists, -12 (Minnesota)

The skinny: Arguably the most important addition of Penn State’s offseason, Clayton Phillips is a fast skater who doesn’t hesitate to jump in the rush and has excellent puck moving skills, making him the perfect fit for Gadowsky’s system, and not-so-perfect for the more structured system at Minnesota where he came from. The Lions need Phillips, a Penguins draft choice, to pan out to help solidify the back end.

Mason Snell, Fr.

The stats: N/A

The skinny: Mason Snell’s junior numbers make him an interesting prospect for Penn State. He scored 20 points in 52 games in the BCHL, and the Lions value that kind of production from their defensemen. The problem is that many more experienced players bring similar skills to the Nittany Lions on defense, so Snell will likely have to impress to earn regular playing time.

Alex Stevens, Jr.

The stats: 35 games played, 1 goal, 10 assists, +1

The skinny: Alex Stevens has some of the best physical tools of anyone on Penn State’s roster. He skates well, has a rocket for a shot and is a physical presence. He’s one of a few breakout candidates on this year’s roster.

Goaltenders

Peyton Jones, Sr.

The stats: 32 games played, 3.32 goals allowed/game, .901 save percentage

The skinny: Entering his fourth year as Penn State’s starting netminder, it still feels like we don’t really know who Peyton Jones is. Most of that is because the Nittany Lions often play so poorly in their defensive zone that it makes it difficult to discern what is Jones’ fault and what isn’t, while also skewing his numbers. He can make a big save — he’s proven that — but the Nittany Lions will need more consistency from Jones as they look to make noise in the Big Ten.

Oskar Autio, So.

The stats: 3 games played, 3.42 goals allowed/game, .894 save percentage

The skinny: Penn State is high on Oskar Autio, and it’s easy to see why. He was thrust into some difficult situations as a freshman and performed admirably last season. Gadowsky likes to split the load among his goalies, especially early in the year, so we should get a more significant sample this year to see what Autio is all about.

Will Holtforster, Sr.

The stats: N/A

The skinny: Will Holtforster was brought over from Penn State’s club hockey team to be the Lions’ third string goalie. It’s unlikely he sees much action this year, but Gadowsky said he’s already proven important as a member of the locker room.