The Penn State freshman will captain Finland's World Junior Championship squad when it begins play against Sweden on Wednesday, the Finnish Ice Hockey Associated announced.

Aarne Talvitie's holiday gift will come in the form of a 'C' on his jersey.

Talvitie becomes the second Nittany Lion ever to earn a spot on a WJC roster, after teammate Evan Barratt was named to the United States' roster for this year's tournament.

Talvitie is tied for third among the nation's freshman with 16 points, including five goals.

He'll likely see action on both the penalty kill and the power play for a Finnish squad that many consider to be one of the best in the tournament.

It also means his status will be in question for Penn State's series with Minnesota coming out of winter break, depending on how far the Finns advance.