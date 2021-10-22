Penn State hockey rides explosive third period to sweep of Niagara

Penn State hockey secured a series sweep over Niagara and a third-straight win overall with a 6-2 victory Friday night at Pegula Ice Arena. The Nittany Lions (5-1) didn't play their best hockey, but found the back of the net six times thanks to a hat trick from Kevin Wall to overcome some early struggles against the Purple Eagles (0-4).

Penn State Nittany Lions hockey defeated Niagara behind a hat trick from Kevin Wall. (Mark Selders — Penn State Athletics)

The defining moment

Penn State started extremely slowly in this game, with the Purple Eagles creating several great opportunities early. When key Nittany Lion forward Connor McMenamin was ejected for hitting from behind eight minutes in, granting a five-minute power play to the visitors, it seemed disaster had struck. But Tyler Paquette turned the game on its head, ripping a shorthanded wrist shot off the crossbar to give Penn State the lead against the run of play. The Nittany Lions killed off the penalty, and padded their lead from there. "It's nice to see him score a shorty, because he's been doing a really good job on the penalty kill, as well as his partner Carson Dyck," Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said. "It's nice to see them get rewarded offensively."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXJzdCBnb2FsIGFzIGEgTml0dGFueSBMaW9uIGZvciA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1R5bGVycGFxdWV0dGU5MT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVHlsZXJwYXF1ZXR0ZTkxPC9hPiBpcyBhIHNob3J0 LWhhbmRlZCBiZWF1dHkg8J+kqTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vUGVublN0YXRlTUhLWT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGVublN0 YXRlTUhLWTwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvSG9ja2V5VmFsbGV5P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jSG9ja2V5VmFsbGV5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vajh1M1ZlTnlvUCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2o4dTNWZU55b1A8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGVubiBTdGF0ZSBPbiBCVE4gKEBQZW5uU3RhdGVPbkJU TikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZW5uU3RhdGVPbkJU Ti9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1MTcwOTg5MjQxNTM0NDY0MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIzLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

One big thing

Before Penn State's scoring outburst in the third period, this one was on pace to become one of the ugliest games that has ever taken place inside Pegula Ice Arena. The Nittany Lions took seven penalties, including that game misconduct on McMenamin. It forced them to lean heavily on their penalty kill, which proved up to the challenge. Penn State killed all six of Niagara's power-play opportunities, with plenty of help from goalie Liam Souliere, who saved 32 of the 34 shots sent his way by the Purple Eagles in his second start of the season. Penn State credited its preparation for its success. The Purple Eagles adjusted from a 2-3 look to an umbrella formation on their power play midway through the game, and Penn State didn't miss a beat. "I do think our best penalty killer was Souliere, for sure," Gadowsky said. "It doesn't matter what you do. If your goaltender isn't your top penalty killer, you're not going to have good stats. However, I thought that we adjusted really well to their two looks. Sometimes that's caused us trouble."



Wall-to-Wall dominance

Kevin Wall had himself a series, completing his hat trick with a third-period penalty shot on Friday and scoring five goals throughout the two games to give him six in six games for the season. "Wall did a lot of really good, smart, team things, especially in the third period, winning battles and playing hard," Gadowsky said. "it's nice to see guys that do team things get rewarded."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HT0FMOiBLZXZpbiBXYWxsIHBlbmFsdHkgc2hvdC4gS2V2aW4gV2Fs bCBoYXQgdHJpY2suIEZpdmUgZ29hbHMgZm9yIGhpbSB0aGlzIHNlcmllcy4g NS0yIFBTVSBsYXRlLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdllmZWlZanpl ZiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3ZZZmVpWWp6ZWY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg RGF2aWQgRWNrZXJ0IChAZGF2aWRlY2tlcnQ5OCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kYXZpZGVja2VydDk4L3N0YXR1cy8xNDUxNzE4NTI5 OTMwMjA3MjMzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjMsIDIw MjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Goal-scorers

PSU (SHG) — Tyler Paquette (1) from Carson Dyck (2) and Clayton Phillips (1), 9:44 first period PSU (PPG) — Kevin Wall (4) from Clayton Phillips (2) and Ben Copeland (3), 14:39 first period NIA — Albin Nilsson (1) unassisted, 18:06 first period PSU — Ryan Kirwan (2) unassisted, 4:58 second period NIA — Walker Sommer (1) from Zac Herrmann (1) and Jesse Pomeroy (1), 7:17 third period PSU — Kevin Wall (5) from Paul DeNaples (3), 13:18 third period PSU (PEN) — Kevin Wall (6) unassisted, 17:28 third period PSU (ENG) — Tyler Paquette (2) from Carson Dyck (3) and Christian Berger (4), 17:56 third period

