Penn State Hockey Releases 2019-2020 Schedule

Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky chats with an official.
As summer's official beginning nears, Penn State hockey gave us reason to look toward fall, announcing its full 2019-2020 schedule.

Nineteen home games dot the slate, beginning on Oct. 11 when the Nittany Lions begin their regular season against Sacred Heart.

Penn State will also play nonconference series against Alaska and Niagara. The Nittany Lions' slate includes a home-and-home with Robert Morris and single-game trips to Merrimack and UMass Lowell, respectively.

UMass Lowell is the only team on Penn State's schedule that finished in the top-half of the PairWise Rankings last season.


A relatively weak non-con is a strategy the Nittany Lions have employed in the past with some success. It leaves them little room for error, though, as more than one or two losses to low-ranked teams can have a disastrous impact on a team's PairWise at the end of the season.

Big Ten play begins for Penn State on Nov. 1 against Wisconsin in a rematch of an epic Big Ten quarterfinal a year ago that Penn State won on an overtime goal from Liam Folkes.

The full schedule can be found here.

Oct. 6 - University of Ottawa (Exhibition)

Oct. 11 - Sacred Heart

Oct. 12 - Sacred Heart

Oct. 17 - Alaska Fairbanks

Oct. 18 - Alaska Fairbanks

Oct. 25 - Robert Morris

Nov. 1 - Wisconsin

Nov. 2 - Wisconsin

Nov. 8 - Mich. State

Nov. 9 - Mich. State

Nov. 15 - @ Minnesota

Nov. 16 - @ Minnesota

Nov. 22 - Ohio State

Nov. 23 - Ohio State

Nov. 29 - @ Merrimack

Nov. 30 - @ Massachusetts Lowell

Dec. 6 - @ Michigan

Dec. 7 - @ Michigan

Dec. 13 - @ Notre Dame

Dec. 14 - @ Notre Dame

Jan. 3 - Niagara

Jan. 4 - Niagara

Jan. 11 - @ Robert Morris

Jan. 17 - Michigan

Jan. 18 - Michigan

Jan. 24 - @ Mich. State

Jan. 25 - @ Mich. State

Jan. 31 - Notre Dame

Feb. 1 - Notre Dame

Feb. 7 - @ Ohio State

Feb. 8 - @ Ohio State

Feb. 14 - @ Wisconsin

Feb. 15 - @ Wisconsin

Feb. 21 - Minnesota

Feb. 22 - Minnesota

March 6-8 - Big Ten Quarterfinals

March 14 - Big Ten Semifinals

March 21 - Big Ten Finals

March 28-29 - NCAA Regionals

April 9 - NCAA Semifinals

April 11 - NCAA Championship

