Penn State Hockey Releases 2019-2020 Schedule
As summer's official beginning nears, Penn State hockey gave us reason to look toward fall, announcing its full 2019-2020 schedule.
Nineteen home games dot the slate, beginning on Oct. 11 when the Nittany Lions begin their regular season against Sacred Heart.
Penn State will also play nonconference series against Alaska and Niagara. The Nittany Lions' slate includes a home-and-home with Robert Morris and single-game trips to Merrimack and UMass Lowell, respectively.
UMass Lowell is the only team on Penn State's schedule that finished in the top-half of the PairWise Rankings last season.
Those opponents, by their PairWise last season:— David Eckert (@davideckert98) June 5, 2019
Sacred Heart: 41
Alaska 48
Robert Morris: 49
Merrimack: 55
Lowell: 21
Niagara: 45
Very little room for error there, as usual.
A relatively weak non-con is a strategy the Nittany Lions have employed in the past with some success. It leaves them little room for error, though, as more than one or two losses to low-ranked teams can have a disastrous impact on a team's PairWise at the end of the season.
Big Ten play begins for Penn State on Nov. 1 against Wisconsin in a rematch of an epic Big Ten quarterfinal a year ago that Penn State won on an overtime goal from Liam Folkes.
The full schedule can be found here.
Oct. 6 - University of Ottawa (Exhibition)
Oct. 11 - Sacred Heart
Oct. 12 - Sacred Heart
Oct. 17 - Alaska Fairbanks
Oct. 18 - Alaska Fairbanks
Oct. 25 - Robert Morris
Nov. 1 - Wisconsin
Nov. 2 - Wisconsin
Nov. 8 - Mich. State
Nov. 9 - Mich. State
Nov. 15 - @ Minnesota
Nov. 16 - @ Minnesota
Nov. 22 - Ohio State
Nov. 23 - Ohio State
Nov. 29 - @ Merrimack
Nov. 30 - @ Massachusetts Lowell
Dec. 6 - @ Michigan
Dec. 7 - @ Michigan
Dec. 13 - @ Notre Dame
Dec. 14 - @ Notre Dame
Jan. 3 - Niagara
Jan. 4 - Niagara
Jan. 11 - @ Robert Morris
Jan. 17 - Michigan
Jan. 18 - Michigan
Jan. 24 - @ Mich. State
Jan. 25 - @ Mich. State
Jan. 31 - Notre Dame
Feb. 1 - Notre Dame
Feb. 7 - @ Ohio State
Feb. 8 - @ Ohio State
Feb. 14 - @ Wisconsin
Feb. 15 - @ Wisconsin
Feb. 21 - Minnesota
Feb. 22 - Minnesota
March 6-8 - Big Ten Quarterfinals
March 14 - Big Ten Semifinals
March 21 - Big Ten Finals
March 28-29 - NCAA Regionals
April 9 - NCAA Semifinals
April 11 - NCAA Championship