As summer's official beginning nears, Penn State hockey gave us reason to look toward fall, announcing its full 2019-2020 schedule.

Nineteen home games dot the slate, beginning on Oct. 11 when the Nittany Lions begin their regular season against Sacred Heart.

Penn State will also play nonconference series against Alaska and Niagara. The Nittany Lions' slate includes a home-and-home with Robert Morris and single-game trips to Merrimack and UMass Lowell, respectively.

UMass Lowell is the only team on Penn State's schedule that finished in the top-half of the PairWise Rankings last season.



