“I just felt our line never really got much to the net, and then I remember I threw [the puck] across the first time and it went right through the crease, right to [Kris] Myllari. And then I tried it again, and luckily it went off his skate and in,” Folkes said.

Penn State went on to win by the same score, catapulting to fourth place in the Big Ten standings — just three points behind first-place Ohio State.

Settling the puck below the goal line at a seemingly impossible shooting angle, Folkes decided to just try to send the puck toward the net and hope for the best. What happened exceeded his expectations, as the puck caromed of the skate of Michigan State goaltender Drew DeRidder and into the net. It gave the Nittany Lions a 4-2 lead after two unanswered goals by the Spartans.

After just over 13 anxious minutes of hockey for Penn State, Liam Folkes finally got a friendly bounce.

Though the Nittany Lions never really took full control of the game, they seized control of the scoreboard early and never trailed.

A first period goal from Kevin Kerr sent Penn State into the first intermission up 1-0. Just over six minutes into the second, Nikita Pavlychev put the hosts up 2-0 with a wrap-around goal, and Brandon Biro drew a tripping penalty on the same play.

Nate Sucese scored a pretty goal on a one-timer from the circle on the ensuing power play to put Penn State up 3-0.

But the good feelings paused there as Michigan State’s “KHL Line” introduced itself later in the period. One of the best lines in college hockey comprised of Taro Hirose, Patrick Khodorenko and Mitchell Lewandowski, the KHL Line tallied a pair of goals against Penn State in the span of 4:23 to turn a rout into a nail-biter.

“They're an excellent line,” Gadowsky said. “Boy, they really are. They move the puck extremely well. They're heavy, too. It's no coincidence that they're as successful offensively as they are.”

Michigan State’s second goal, scored by Hirose, was about as soft a goal as one can imagine. A slow-moving puck deflected off the stick of Penn State goaltender Peyton Jones and into the net.

It was the kind of goal that probably would have shaken the confidence of a younger version of Jones, but the junior Nittany Lion netminder managed to lock in for the third period, making 13 crucial saves to preserve the victory. He finished with 25 saves on 27 Spartan shots.

“He made a huge, huge save — one that should have gone in,” Gadowsky said. “So, let's just call that one a draw. That cancels each other out. I thought he came back really focused. He probably wanted that one back...I do really like the response. You're going to need excellent goaltending this time of year, and I think we got it tonight.”

The Nittany Lions outshot the visiting Spartans 39-27, but never really managed to get into their high-flying, up-and-down style in a game that featured a lot of whistles and five penalties by each team.

Each side scored a power-play goal amid the physicality, and Penn State came away with a crucial Big Ten win against the conference’s worst team.

“I thought they came out harder than we did," Gadowsky said. "I thought they really wanted to come in and try to establish their game and establish their forecheck and make sure they finish checks. I give them credit. I thought they played well. I thought they probably deserved to be up. But I do like how we came back."



