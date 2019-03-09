"We're going to take this exam together," he said. "We're going to trust the studying that we've done throughout the semester. We're not going to cram."

The Nittany Lions routed Wisconsin, 6-2, behind a four-goal second period to force a deciding third game of their Big Ten Quarterfinal series — or a final exam, as Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky chose to view it in his postgame presser.

If anyone else had done it, this would be surprising. But on a weekend with the levity to send Penn State's season in one direction or the other, it was fitting that Jekyll and Hyde both had their say.

Without one of its best players and one night removed from falling flat in a playoff opener, Penn State delivered one of its best performances of the year.

It's a unique opportunity for closure for a team that has been almost allergic to definitive results since the onset of Big Ten play.

In 12 Big Ten fixtures, Penn State has one series win and two series losses to go with nine splits.

But, keeping with the test metaphor, there won't be any partial credit handed out this time around.

"Every hockey player, no matter where you grow up, you watch [elimination games]," Gadowsky said. "You see a Game 7, it's a really big part of you just loving the game. It really is fun to be a part of. It is a bit of a different feel. I don't know if you deal with it...But I can tell you it's just fun."

Without Barratt's 16 goals and 25 assists, Penn State's top line still produced an all-star showing. Spurred by Alex Limoges, who scored twice and added another assist, that line notched three goals to outscore the Badgers on their own.

Gadowsky was highly complementary of Adam Pilewicz, who drew into the lineup in Barratt's place. The seldom-used sophomore finished with two assists, setting up Limoges and Liam Folkes once each.

The engine of that line, irrefutably, though, was Limoges, who, despite a team-leading 21 goals and 25 assists, still manages to go overlooked.

Saturday,, he dispelled any notions that he was riding Barratt's coattails — not that his teammates ever had those thoughts in the first place.

"He's so fun to watch," Penn State captain Chase Berger said. "I always call him the wizard on the bench because he does some unconventional stuff. He's just always got the puck on his stick. I think the best thing that he does is he makes his linemates so much better. His ability to hold onto the puck with such poise, and he makes these little plays that I don't think most people notice. Whether it's slipping the puck underneath a guy's stick or holding onto a puck in the corner, he's able to use his body in a way that he creates space for his linemates."

Brandon Biro, Nate Sucese and Evan Bell each also scored for the Nittany Lions. It was Bell's first goal at the collegiate level.

The Nittany Lions finished with 51 shots on goal, including 40 in the first two periods.

The barrage proved too much for freshman Wisconsin netminder Daniel Lebedeff, who performed admirably without much help from those around him. He was removed in favor of Jack Berry late in the second period.

Peyton Jones had a much easier night in the Penn State crease. The Badgers tallied just 26 shots, and Jones saved 24 of them.

Faced with elimination, Penn State wasted little time finding the extra gear and feasting on a more lethargic Wisconsin team.

Thanks to Limoges and company, hockey season will last at least one more day in Happy Valley.

And a fresh Evan Barratt will take part in a game that's sure to have an edge.

"It gets chippy," Berger said. "I think that's what's fun about the playoffs. I don't think they like us very much. I don't think we like them very much, to be honest. It seems like there's some bad blood, so it should be a good game."