“They’re an excellent team. I think that we are too, but only one team showed that tonight,” Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said.

The Nittany Lions lost that battle handily Friday, and the game followed later, as Ohio State dictated the flow the entire way through a 3-1 Buckeye victory at Pegula Ice Arena.

The discrepancy in style between Penn State and Ohio State can make matchups between the two teams feel like a fight to establish pace.

Without Brandon Biro, Penn State’s third-leading scorer who is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, the Nittany Lions failed to generate anything close to their normal offensive output.

The Buckeyes dominated the neutral zone, and Penn State garnered only small spurts of offensive zone time. As a result, the Nittany Lions mustered only 25 shots,

“I think some of that was self-inflicted, whether is was passing or decisions,” Gadowsky said. “They’re a good team in a lot of ways and that’s one. They’re top-four in the nation for a reason.”

Overall, Gadowsky said he felt the Buckeyes forced Penn State to make decisions with the puck faster than any other team the Nittany Lions have played this season.

“I felt like they pressured our D really hard,” Penn State captain Chase Berger said. “The forwards didn’t do a good enough job getting open and I felt like we were throwing the puck around the whole game. We never had possession. We were just chipping the puck out and chasing it again. They were so aggressive that we weren’t able to make tape-to-tape passes.”

As a result, Penn State spent an unhealthy portion of the game in its defensive zone, unable to move the puck or do much of anything.

Its mistakes often turned into offense for the Buckeyes, too.

Peyton Jones’ 29 saves on 33 shots don’t quite tell the full story of his night, as he dealt with quality chance after quality chance while Ohio State lived within the Penn State third of the ice.

The only Nittany Lion offense came on the power play via a Ludvig Larsson redirection from the high slot in the first period.

“When you can’t break the puck out, it’s hard to enter your zone with possession or speed to get your dumps back,” Berger said.

Ohio State scored three-straight goals after Larsson’s tally. Gustaf Westlund scored twice, and Tanner Laczynski and Ronnie Hein each beat Jones once.

After Westlund’s second goal gave Ohio State a two-goal advantage in the second period, the Buckeyes clamped down on defense.

On the rare occasion Penn State was able to carry the puck into its offensive zone, the Buckeyes made it impossible to get to the middle of the ice. The Nittany Lions generated few quality scoring chances, and Ohio State played the safe and responsible style it used to make a run to the Frozen Four last season.

“We certainly don't want to get into a run-and-gun match with them,” Ohio State coach Steve Rohlik said.

They didn’t. And it left Penn State out of sorts.

“Sometimes you take a step back and I thought we did tonight in terms of playing our game,” Gadowsky said.