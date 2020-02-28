Filling boxes on Penn State's program checklist has become more and more uncommon as the uncompleted tasks become increasingly difficult. After Friday, the Nittany Lions can once again break out their pens.

Despite being inactive this weekend, Penn State claimed a share of the Big Ten regular season title for the first time in program history, thanks to a loss by Ohio State and a shootout loss by Minnesota.

The Nittany Lions will be the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten playoffs and will earn a first round bye.

Penn State compiled a 12-8-4 conference record, its best mark ever. Sliding for much of the second half, the Nittany Lions put themselves in position to win the conference by rebounding with a crucial five-point weekend against a red-hot Minnesota team last week at Pegula.

The Nittany Lions will return to action in two weeks, taking on the lowest advancing seed from the Big Ten quarterfinals.

They can win the title outright if Minnesota fails to earn three points Saturday against Michigan.