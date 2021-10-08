Penn State hockey blasted by Canisius in first loss of season
Penn State Nittany Lions hockey suffered its first defeat of the season on Friday night, taking a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Canisius.
The teams entered the third period deadlocked at 1-1, but it was all Golden Griffins from there as they took home a huge win for their program.
The Defining Moment
Canisius and Penn State entered the third period tied at 1-1, and with over a minute of carryover power-play time for the Nittany Lions on the clock. The Griffs killed the penalty — they were a perfect 4-4 on the kill Friday — and pulled ahead 2-1 on Keaton Mastrodonato's goal 9:02 into the period. The Nittany Lions never mounted a legitimate threat thereafter, and the Griffs only piled on.
One Big Thing
Gadowsky's message postgame was simple: The Nittany Lions wanted it the easy way in this game. They tried to win with skill plays and finesse and perimeter hockey when that is not the team Gadowsky wants Penn State to be. The 40-31 advantage in shots on goal flattered the Nittany Lions, according to captain Paul DeNaples. Few of those shots represented quality chances.
"I think it was a great lesson for us," Gadowsky said. "We wanted a cute game. We've gone through that attitude in the past and had to change it. Hopefully this is a really good lesson, because we're not a cute team — but we played like we wanted to be tonight."
Goal-scorers
CAN — JD Pogue (1) from Cooper Haar (1) and Alexandro Ambrosio (1), 2:50 second period
PSU — Kevin Wall (1) from Simon Mack (2), 4:25 second period
CAN — Keaton Mastrodonato (1) from Mitchell Martan (1) and Cory Thomas (1), 9:02 third period
CAN — Lee Lapid (1) from JD Pogue (1) and Mitchell Martan (2), 13:58 third period
CAN — JD Pogue (2), unassisted (SH, ENG), 16:51 third period
Up Next
Penn State will get its opportunity to avenge its loss Saturday at 1 p.m.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook