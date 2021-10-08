Penn State hockey blasted by Canisius in first loss of season

Penn State Nittany Lions hockey suffered its first defeat of the season on Friday night, taking a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Canisius. The teams entered the third period deadlocked at 1-1, but it was all Golden Griffins from there as they took home a huge win for their program.

Penn State Nittany Lions hockey forward Kevin Wall scored the lone goal of the night for the Nittany Lions.

The Defining Moment

Canisius and Penn State entered the third period tied at 1-1, and with over a minute of carryover power-play time for the Nittany Lions on the clock. The Griffs killed the penalty — they were a perfect 4-4 on the kill Friday — and pulled ahead 2-1 on Keaton Mastrodonato's goal 9:02 into the period. The Nittany Lions never mounted a legitimate threat thereafter, and the Griffs only piled on.

One Big Thing

Gadowsky's message postgame was simple: The Nittany Lions wanted it the easy way in this game. They tried to win with skill plays and finesse and perimeter hockey when that is not the team Gadowsky wants Penn State to be. The 40-31 advantage in shots on goal flattered the Nittany Lions, according to captain Paul DeNaples. Few of those shots represented quality chances. "I think it was a great lesson for us," Gadowsky said. "We wanted a cute game. We've gone through that attitude in the past and had to change it. Hopefully this is a really good lesson, because we're not a cute team — but we played like we wanted to be tonight."

Goal-scorers

CAN — JD Pogue (1) from Cooper Haar (1) and Alexandro Ambrosio (1), 2:50 second period PSU — Kevin Wall (1) from Simon Mack (2), 4:25 second period CAN — Keaton Mastrodonato (1) from Mitchell Martan (1) and Cory Thomas (1), 9:02 third period CAN — Lee Lapid (1) from JD Pogue (1) and Mitchell Martan (2), 13:58 third period CAN — JD Pogue (2), unassisted (SH, ENG), 16:51 third period

Up Next